Setchenkov and Cuomo to girls tennis final





ROTTERDAM Most tennis players try to score points as quickly as possible. Monday afternoon, Guilderland junior Katrina Setchenkov’s star goal was to extend points against Niskayuna sophomore Eujeong Choi.

“I wanted to play a lot more passively and let the rally continue and be more consistent this time,” Setchenkov said. “I really think that made the difference in this game.”

In the third and final match between them during the Section II season, Setchenkov proved himself to be the most consistent player, recording a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the Section II girls’ singles semifinals played at Sportime. Setchenkov suffered her only loss during the regular season against Choi 6-4, 6-1, but recovered and beat Niskayuna’s sophomores 7-5, 6-2 in team section. “I think the first time I played against her, I came in too confident because I played her in the summer and I thought my abilities were good enough to beat her,” said Setchenkov. “She came in and played extremely well and I didn’t expect it.” Setchenkov’s win sets the stage for the 2019 Section II final, when Loren Cuomo of Mohonasen/Schenectady, a three-time champion, won 6-0, 6-0 over Ballston Spa sophomore, sophomore Isabella Kaldy, continued.

“I haven’t played against her in two years. I’m a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to it,” Setchenkov said of Tuesday’s final against Cuomo. “From what I’ve seen she plays very well. I’m excited to see what happens.” “If you make it to the finals of this tournament, you’re pretty good,” Cuomo said. “I hope for a good match.” Setchenkov spent most of her third encounter with Choi, sending the sophomore running from side to side chasing ground attacks from the baseline. The junior also did something that Choi struggled with by saving more often. “I came in with no expectations, so if I lose it’s okay. If I win, it’s okay,” said Setchenkov.“I think I played really well today.” Cuomo swept every match she played in straight sets while playing for the Suburban Council, including a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kaldy on September 22. The senior, who won section titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before there was no section event held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, lost just four games in total in the sections. She missed a lot of time as a junior dealing with injuries. “The injuries were heavy. I had to do a lot more work last year to come back,” said Cuomo. “Not having sectionals was a good break to get back on track. I came back strong this year.” The doubles semifinals saw the two best seeds of the bracket both fall. Shaker’s best seeded tandem of seniors May Le and Faith Malo lost in straight sets against Niskayuna’s fifth seeded group of seventh grader Olivia Dartawan and eighth grader Jeevika Benki. The Silver Warriors team won 6-4, 6-1. The match was postponed for a while after Le was hit in the cheek by a volley at the net. Bethlehem’s fourth-seeded freshman team of Anna Peles and Zara Patterson triumphed 6-4, 6-1 over Saratoga Springs’ second-seeded tandem of senior Isabel Pecora and junior Madeline Siebeneck.

