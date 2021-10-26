Sports
NFC North Rundown: Despite an early lead, Lions fall for Rams during Staffords reunion
Prior to the start of the season, the upcoming game on the Green Bay Packers schedule was widely regarded as a matter of redecorating. While it may not be as daunting as initially thought, the Packers will take part in a tough midweek game in Arizona with some momentum.
Green Bay moved up to 6-1 and maintained a commanding lead over the NFC North with its win over Washington on Sunday, proving the team can win ugly when needed. Across the division, Chicago and Detroit weren’t quite as capable. Chicago was smothered in the road by Tampa Bay as his passing offense sputtered again. Meanwhile, the Lions dropped a winning game against Los Angeles after taking an early lead against former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams.
Today’s rundown summarizes the Stafford reunion and takes a look at the Lions wide receiver’s plight, while checking in on Matt Nagys’ health and some of the week’s Minnesotas headlines.
day week; Next vs. Dallas
Vikings trade Stephen Weatherly to Broncos
After just 82 snaps this year in his second stint at Minnesota, the defensive end was shared with Denver last week.
Lunch break: KJ Osborn adds extra dimension to Vikings offensive
The 2020 fifth round receiver begins to blossom in Minnesota’s third receiver behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.
I’m very confident: Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler Ready to step in for Patrick Peterson
After a shaky start to the season and falling out of favor, Dantzler gets a second chance at the base unit against Bashaud Breeland.
Lost 28-19 at LA Rams; Next vs. Philadelphia
Summary: Detroit Lions trick not enough to beat Stafford, Rams
Despite taking a 10-0 lead on special teams trick plays, the Lions still couldn’t escape Los Angeles with a win.
Lions decide Kenny Golladay looks smarter and smarter every week
Detroit decided not to use the franchise tag or an extension to keep Golladay in the Motor City, but injuries continued to follow the talented receiver to New York.
Lions notes: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond becomes Jared Goff’s top target
On an exhausted, wound-riddled Lions receiving corps, journeyman Raymond has emerged as the go-to receiver.
Lost 38-3 at Tampa Bay; Next vs. San Francisco
Game Recap: Bears put on the run by Bucs in Tampa
Three turnovers and zero third-down conversions in the first half led Chicago to fall quickly behind a dominant Tampa Bay side.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he tested positive for COVID-19
After Sunday’s game, Nagy revealed a diagnosis that makes his coaching availability for this week uncertain.
A historically bad bears passing an attack
If the season ended today, Chicago would have its worst passing yards per game since San Francisco in 2005.
