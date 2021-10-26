Cricket 22 release date I trailer, gameplay, pre-order, latest news





Cricket and video game enthusiasts probably don’t need to tell you that a new game is on the way, Cricket 22! And the release date isn’t far off either. The game is developed by Big Ant Studios and published by Nacon. It follows two previous entries in Ashes Cricket Cricket 19. This is the official video game of the 202122 Ashes series and seems to be everything cricket fans could have hoped for. But when is Cricket 22 out and what do we know about it? Here are all the details! Cricket 22 release date The release date of Cricket 22 will be on Thursday 25 November 2021 so only a month to go before it’s at our house and ready to play. Exciting times! What consoles and platforms can play Cricket 22? What can you play Cricket 22 on? There are many ways to play Cricket 22 as it is released on multiple platforms. PC will get the game, as will the Xbox Series X, the PS5, and the two older versions of those consoles, the PS4 and the Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch release has also been confirmed, but it won’t be until January 2022. Can I pre-order Cricket 22? Yes, you can pre-order Cricket 22 when you’re ready, with many retailers already stocking the game. to judge by the GAME website, the price of the Cricket 22 is 49.99 not too much to pay for hours of cricket fun! Cricket 22 gameplay As mentioned before, Cricket 22 is the official video game of the 202122 Ashes series, so look for the big matches being recreated there in visual form. As for how it will play, expect it to work just like the games in the past, but with some tweaks to improve certain areas. One of those tweaks is a new arcade bowling system, so now you can move the end marker so the ball lands where you want it before selecting your delivery method. Bowling animations have also been changed so that there is more variety when you throw the ball, while slow-mo has been added to fielding. Cricket 22 trailer Looking for a Cricket 22 trailer? Well, we’ve got one below for you to check out, watch the clip now and get ready for that upcoming release date. How so? To follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide. Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

