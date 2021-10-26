India’s distance from Pakistan and Bangladesh is growing. Cricket can help

Font size:

AN-

A+

With apologies to India, Pakistani fans deserved and needed this much more. Crowds are headed for the national capital, signs pointing to a civil-military rift, a ‘gasoline bomb’ has recently fallen, electricity rates have skyrocketed, a gas crisis is imminent, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) just wouldn’t let us go, and trouble is brewing in neighboring Afghanistan. In the midst of it all, the victory over India allows the entire country to forget the problems of their routine lives

mIn the past 36 hours since India lost to Pakistan in their first match at the T20 World Cup in Dubai, there has been a soul search in the past 36 hours, but this paragraph from Kumail Zaidi on 5 takeaways from India’s historic humiliation in Pakistan in Pakistan Dawn the newspaper the morning after Pakistan’s victory puts its finger on the heart of how more than 200 million people on India’s western border feel.

In the eastern periphery of India, in Bangladesh, the governments of Narendra Modi canceled at the last minute an exhibition in New Delhi and Kolkata by renowned Bengali artist, Rokeya Sultana, has turned the spotlight on New Delhi’s inability to separate the party from government and resist far-right pressure.

So let me try to make my own five takeaways about Why did it have to come to this?, Why does a sporting encounter between India and Pakistan inevitably take the form of war? friend nearby, Bangladesh?

Why has it come to this?

First, the relationship between India and Pakistan has always been subject to all kinds of attraction and pressure. Sports, music, movies, each of these communities collapsed when the then government applied its fatwa. After the attack on parliament in 2001, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee withdrew its high commissioner from Pakistan and suspended flights between Lahore and Delhi. Music shows by Pakistani performers were canceled during the Manmohan Singh era.

But it is during the last seven years of Narendra Modi’s reign that the relationship has shriveled the most because of New Delhi’s tough stance on not talking until the terrorism ends. So between surgical strikes across the Line of Control and air strikes on Balakot, the relationship has been put on hold. There have been no high commissioners for two years; India has prevented a SAARC summit since 2014.

Cricket and many more has fallen victim as teams have not played in each other’s countries but only in international venues. This means that the Indian team, brilliant as it is, doesn’t really know its strengths, weaknesses and hunger to win and gain global appreciation for the Pakistani side.

Also read: Babar, Rizwan, Afridi crush Team Kohli as Pakistan ends World Cup losing streak against India

form of war

Second, when countries stop talking to each other, they lose vital sources of information. Your favorite strategist, Machiavelli or Chanakya, has pointed out the need to know your enemy, or to keep your enemy close. Therefore, in 1999, Vajpayee went to Pakistan and just two years later, he invited the author of that conflict, Pervez Musharraf, to talks in Agra.

That ended in fiasco, but Vajpayee never gave up; in 2002 he reached out to the Kashmiris in an effort to heal the Delhi-Islamabad-Srinagar triangle. While the Modi government has taken a different route, repealing Article 370 and integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union, it has also tried to shut down critical reporting; as a result, the distance between New Delhi and the people of J&K has grown.

Bangladesh gorge

Third, it is high time New Delhi took a tough stance by refusing to let partisan politics dictate foreign policy, especially in the neighbourhood. In the case of Bangladesh, no reason has been given for the cancellation of the Rokeyas exhibition (officials insist it will only be postponed), which would show four decades of her life’s work; it was also part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, in which India played no small part.

Official sources say they feared hotheads would disrupt the Rokeyas exhibit in response to municipal incidents in Cumilla and elsewhere in Bangladesh, where Hindus were killed and their properties set on fire during the recent Durga Puja celebrations. the officials quoted protests by the VHP, Hindu Jagran Manch and other right-wing outfits in Tripura and BJP alarmed in Bengal, saying they didn’t want to take any chances. The Bangladesh Film Festival planned in Agartala has also been cancelled.

But the fact remains that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is just recovering from the Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah’s undiplomatic description of refugees from Bangladesh in India as termites (deemak). A shadow had been cast over India’s outrageous reputation in Bangladesh at the time. Many parties in India have subsequently worked hard to bridge that diplomatic divide.

Last week, outside the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, as the Cumilla incidents went viral, right-wing outfits put up signs alternatingly reading: Hindus take up arms, Durga Mas’s hair is torn/Bangladesh will be red with blood, The weapons of Kurukshetra will roar once more. The placards were soon torn down, but not before the Bangladeshis wondered what awaited them.

Also read: Students clashed after Kashmiris cheered for Pakistan in T20WC contest, says Punjab College

Healing Partition

Fourth, if India’s 75 . enterse years of independence and division of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan and then, Bangladesh, maybe the time has come to close the gap, not make it worse. If the Modi government can become a card-carrying member of two Quad coalitions, one in the Indo-Pacific and the other in the Middle East, surely it can work to strengthen ties on both sides of its periphery?

A cricket cup

Fifth, can cricket be used as a tool to bring the region together? Five of the eight countries in South Asia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are eminent cricket countries in their own right, all taking part in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Perhaps Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do a variation on his 2014 invitation to all leaders of South Asia at his first inauguration by hosting a South Asia Cricket Cup in 2022, where the first match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ? Former Bangladeshi cricket captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, who spoke out sensibly against Cumilla communism could be an ambassador of goodwill.

We know now and if we didn’t, then the Kushinagar Event last week to ostensibly inaugurate an airport, pray in the samadhi of Gautam Buddha, and connect the backwaters of eastern Uttar Pradesh with Buddhist countries near India, PM Modis announced the ability to build connections between seemingly unequal constituencies legion. He is astonishingly able to bundle and bring together divergent feelings.

Can the Prime Minister also understand this tough neighborhood through the one tool that knits it together naturally cricket?

Jyoti Malhotra is senior advisory editor at ThePrint. She tweets @jomalhotra. Views are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram