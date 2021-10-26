Sports
India’s distance from Pakistan and Bangladesh is growing. Cricket can help
Font size:
With apologies to India, Pakistani fans deserved and needed this much more. Crowds are headed for the national capital, signs pointing to a civil-military rift, a ‘gasoline bomb’ has recently fallen, electricity rates have skyrocketed, a gas crisis is imminent, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) just wouldn’t let us go, and trouble is brewing in neighboring Afghanistan. In the midst of it all, the victory over India allows the entire country to forget the problems of their routine lives
mIn the past 36 hours since India lost to Pakistan in their first match at the T20 World Cup in Dubai, there has been a soul search in the past 36 hours, but this paragraph from Kumail Zaidi on 5 takeaways from India’s historic humiliation in Pakistan in Pakistan Dawn the newspaper the morning after Pakistan’s victory puts its finger on the heart of how more than 200 million people on India’s western border feel.
In the eastern periphery of India, in Bangladesh, the governments of Narendra Modi canceled at the last minute an exhibition in New Delhi and Kolkata by renowned Bengali artist, Rokeya Sultana, has turned the spotlight on New Delhi’s inability to separate the party from government and resist far-right pressure.
So let me try to make my own five takeaways about Why did it have to come to this?, Why does a sporting encounter between India and Pakistan inevitably take the form of war? friend nearby, Bangladesh?
Why has it come to this?
First, the relationship between India and Pakistan has always been subject to all kinds of attraction and pressure. Sports, music, movies, each of these communities collapsed when the then government applied its fatwa. After the attack on parliament in 2001, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee withdrew its high commissioner from Pakistan and suspended flights between Lahore and Delhi. Music shows by Pakistani performers were canceled during the Manmohan Singh era.
But it is during the last seven years of Narendra Modi’s reign that the relationship has shriveled the most because of New Delhi’s tough stance on not talking until the terrorism ends. So between surgical strikes across the Line of Control and air strikes on Balakot, the relationship has been put on hold. There have been no high commissioners for two years; India has prevented a SAARC summit since 2014.
Cricket and many more has fallen victim as teams have not played in each other’s countries but only in international venues. This means that the Indian team, brilliant as it is, doesn’t really know its strengths, weaknesses and hunger to win and gain global appreciation for the Pakistani side.
Also read: Babar, Rizwan, Afridi crush Team Kohli as Pakistan ends World Cup losing streak against India
form of war
Second, when countries stop talking to each other, they lose vital sources of information. Your favorite strategist, Machiavelli or Chanakya, has pointed out the need to know your enemy, or to keep your enemy close. Therefore, in 1999, Vajpayee went to Pakistan and just two years later, he invited the author of that conflict, Pervez Musharraf, to talks in Agra.
That ended in fiasco, but Vajpayee never gave up; in 2002 he reached out to the Kashmiris in an effort to heal the Delhi-Islamabad-Srinagar triangle. While the Modi government has taken a different route, repealing Article 370 and integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union, it has also tried to shut down critical reporting; as a result, the distance between New Delhi and the people of J&K has grown.
Bangladesh gorge
Third, it is high time New Delhi took a tough stance by refusing to let partisan politics dictate foreign policy, especially in the neighbourhood. In the case of Bangladesh, no reason has been given for the cancellation of the Rokeyas exhibition (officials insist it will only be postponed), which would show four decades of her life’s work; it was also part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, in which India played no small part.
Official sources say they feared hotheads would disrupt the Rokeyas exhibit in response to municipal incidents in Cumilla and elsewhere in Bangladesh, where Hindus were killed and their properties set on fire during the recent Durga Puja celebrations. the officials quoted protests by the VHP, Hindu Jagran Manch and other right-wing outfits in Tripura and BJP alarmed in Bengal, saying they didn’t want to take any chances. The Bangladesh Film Festival planned in Agartala has also been cancelled.
But the fact remains that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is just recovering from the Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah’s undiplomatic description of refugees from Bangladesh in India as termites (deemak). A shadow had been cast over India’s outrageous reputation in Bangladesh at the time. Many parties in India have subsequently worked hard to bridge that diplomatic divide.
Last week, outside the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, as the Cumilla incidents went viral, right-wing outfits put up signs alternatingly reading: Hindus take up arms, Durga Mas’s hair is torn/Bangladesh will be red with blood, The weapons of Kurukshetra will roar once more. The placards were soon torn down, but not before the Bangladeshis wondered what awaited them.
Also read: Students clashed after Kashmiris cheered for Pakistan in T20WC contest, says Punjab College
Healing Partition
Fourth, if India’s 75 . enterse years of independence and division of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan and then, Bangladesh, maybe the time has come to close the gap, not make it worse. If the Modi government can become a card-carrying member of two Quad coalitions, one in the Indo-Pacific and the other in the Middle East, surely it can work to strengthen ties on both sides of its periphery?
A cricket cup
Fifth, can cricket be used as a tool to bring the region together? Five of the eight countries in South Asia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are eminent cricket countries in their own right, all taking part in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Perhaps Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do a variation on his 2014 invitation to all leaders of South Asia at his first inauguration by hosting a South Asia Cricket Cup in 2022, where the first match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ? Former Bangladeshi cricket captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, who spoke out sensibly against Cumilla communism could be an ambassador of goodwill.
We know now and if we didn’t, then the Kushinagar Event last week to ostensibly inaugurate an airport, pray in the samadhi of Gautam Buddha, and connect the backwaters of eastern Uttar Pradesh with Buddhist countries near India, PM Modis announced the ability to build connections between seemingly unequal constituencies legion. He is astonishingly able to bundle and bring together divergent feelings.
Can the Prime Minister also understand this tough neighborhood through the one tool that knits it together naturally cricket?
Jyoti Malhotra is senior advisory editor at ThePrint. She tweets @jomalhotra. Views are personal.
(Edited by Neera Majumdar)
Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram
Why news media is in crisis and how to solve it
India needs even more free, fair, disconnected and questioned journalism as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism shrinks and gives in to a primitive primetime spectacle.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To maintain journalism of this quality, smart and thinking people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/global-print/indias-distance-with-pakistan-and-bangladesh-growing-cricket-can-help/756611/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos