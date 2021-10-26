Connect with us

Sports

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7 game

Published

49 seconds ago

on

By

 


“Monday Night Football” has featured a matchup of AFC contenders in consecutive weeks. That will change in week 7 as two NFC teams that made it to the playoffs last season go head-to-head.

However, both teams will use different starting quarterbacks than most fans are used to due to an injury to the home team starter and the retirement of the away team starter.

Last season, the Saints had Drew Brees as their starter for most of the season. This year it’s the Jameis Winston show. Meanwhile, the Seahawks still have Russell Wilson, but he has a finger injury and will miss his second straight start. Geno Smith will play in his place.

The quarterback game may not matter much in this one. This game, which will be played in Seattle, can take place during a ‘bomb cyclone’. That could make it a wet, rainy game, so don’t be surprised if both teams rely on the running game to carry them in this one.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 7 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

MORE: Watch Saints vs. Seahawks live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

  • Matchup: Saints at Seahawks
  • Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The Saints and the Seahawks will play “Monday Night Football” in Week 7. The teams have normally been led by Drew Brees and Russell Wilson for the past decade, but this year, Jameis Winston and Geno Smith will lead each team to this competition.

The Saints (3-2) are fresh one day of the week and are starting to get healthier. They are still without Michael Thomas and receiver Deonte Harris will miss this match, but their offensive line looks stronger. That should give them a chance to play the ball with Alvin Kamara against the Seattle run defense, which allows 140.8 yards of running backs this season, the third most in the NFL.

As for the Seahawks (2-4), they are coming off a heavy defeat to the Steelers after the team overcame a 14-0 deficit to force overtime. Smith looked good in his first start since 2017 against the Steelers, so Seattle will be hoping he can get the ball to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and keep the attack humming.

However, as mentioned, the weather can be an issue here. As a result, Seattle can be more confident in its run game, which will likely include Rashad Penny and Alex Collins, although Collins is dealing with a groin injury. Top running back Chris Carson is on IR with a neck injury.

The Saints are the NFL’s second-best defense, so that could hinder the Seahawks’ attack depending on how bad the rain eventually gets.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

  • Date: Monday 25 Oct
  • Time8:15 PM ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

ESPN will air “Monday Night Football” on Week 6. Steve Levy will handle the play-by-play with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as analysts. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the game.

Additionally, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” returns for the first time since Week 3. Peyton and Eli Manning will be presenting the “ManningCast” with guests as they watch and comment on the game together. That will be available to watch on ESPN2.

Streamers can watch the game through Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints schedule 2021

WeekDateOpponentKick-off timeTV
1Sept 12vs. packers16:25 ETFox
2September 19that Panthers1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
3Sept 26at patriots1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
4October 3vs. giants1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
5October 10at WFT1 o’clock in the afternoonCBS
6October 17Bye
7October 25at Seahawks8:15 pmESPN
8Oct 31vs. Bucs4:25 PMFox
9November 7thvs. falcons1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
10Nov 14at Titans1 o’clock in the afternoonCBS
11November 21stat Eagles1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
12November 25thvs bills8:20 p.m.NBC
13Dec 2vs. Cowboys8:20 p.m.Fox/NFLN/Amazon
1412 Decemberat Jets1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
15Dec 19at Bucs8:20 p.m.NBC
16December 27vs dolphins8:15 pmESPN
17January 2ndvs. panthers1 o’clock in the afternoonFox
18January 9at Falcons1 o’clock in the afternoonFox

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKick-off timeTV
1Sept 12at Colts13:00 ETFox
2September 19thvs. Titans16:25 ETCBS
3Sept 26at Vikings16:25 ETFox
4October 3at 49ers16:05 ETFox
5Oct 7 (Thurs)vs. Rams20:20 ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
6October 17at Steelers20:20 ETNBC
7Oct 25 (Monday)vs. saints8:15 pmESPN
8Oct 31vs. Jaguars16:05 ETCBS
9BYE
10Nov 14at Packers16:25 ETCBS
11November 21stvs cardinals16:25 ETFox
12Nov 29 (Monday)in Washington8:15 PM ETESPN
135th of Decembervs. 49ers20:20 ETNBC
1412 Decemberat Texans13:00 ETFox
15Dec 19at Rams16:25 ETFox
16December 26vs. bears16:05 ETFox
17January 2ndvs. lions16:25 ETFox
18January 9at Cardinals16:25 ETFox

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.

WeekDateMatchup
Week 1Sept 13Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2September 20thGreen Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Week 327 SeptDallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 44 OctoberLos Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 511 OctoberBaltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
week 6Oct 18Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7October 25Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
week 8November 1stKansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
Week 9Nov 8Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
week 10Nov 15San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
week 11Nov 22Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Week 12Nov 29Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13December 6Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
Week 14Dec 13Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15the 20th of DecemberChicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 16December 27New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17January 3rdPittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/monday-night-football-time-channel-schedule-week-7/ayc0hgrxpw6f1w0g3w4woxjt7

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: