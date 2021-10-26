Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7 game
“Monday Night Football” has featured a matchup of AFC contenders in consecutive weeks. That will change in week 7 as two NFC teams that made it to the playoffs last season go head-to-head.
However, both teams will use different starting quarterbacks than most fans are used to due to an injury to the home team starter and the retirement of the away team starter.
Last season, the Saints had Drew Brees as their starter for most of the season. This year it’s the Jameis Winston show. Meanwhile, the Seahawks still have Russell Wilson, but he has a finger injury and will miss his second straight start. Geno Smith will play in his place.
The quarterback game may not matter much in this one. This game, which will be played in Seattle, can take place during a ‘bomb cyclone’. That could make it a wet, rainy game, so don’t be surprised if both teams rely on the running game to carry them in this one.
Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 7 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.
MORE: Watch Saints vs. Seahawks live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- Matchup: Saints at Seahawks
- Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
The Saints and the Seahawks will play “Monday Night Football” in Week 7. The teams have normally been led by Drew Brees and Russell Wilson for the past decade, but this year, Jameis Winston and Geno Smith will lead each team to this competition.
The Saints (3-2) are fresh one day of the week and are starting to get healthier. They are still without Michael Thomas and receiver Deonte Harris will miss this match, but their offensive line looks stronger. That should give them a chance to play the ball with Alvin Kamara against the Seattle run defense, which allows 140.8 yards of running backs this season, the third most in the NFL.
As for the Seahawks (2-4), they are coming off a heavy defeat to the Steelers after the team overcame a 14-0 deficit to force overtime. Smith looked good in his first start since 2017 against the Steelers, so Seattle will be hoping he can get the ball to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and keep the attack humming.
However, as mentioned, the weather can be an issue here. As a result, Seattle can be more confident in its run game, which will likely include Rashad Penny and Alex Collins, although Collins is dealing with a groin injury. Top running back Chris Carson is on IR with a neck injury.
The Saints are the NFL’s second-best defense, so that could hinder the Seahawks’ attack depending on how bad the rain eventually gets.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday 25 Oct
- Time8:15 PM ET
“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
ESPN will air “Monday Night Football” on Week 6. Steve Levy will handle the play-by-play with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as analysts. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the game.
Additionally, “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” returns for the first time since Week 3. Peyton and Eli Manning will be presenting the “ManningCast” with guests as they watch and comment on the game together. That will be available to watch on ESPN2.
Streamers can watch the game through Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12
|vs. packers
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|2
|September 19th
|at Panthers
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|3
|Sept 26
|at patriots
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|vs. giants
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|5
|October 10
|at WFT
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|Bye
|7
|October 25
|at Seahawks
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|8
|Oct 31
|vs. Bucs
|4:25 PM
|Fox
|9
|November 7th
|vs. falcons
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|10
|Nov 14
|at Titans
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|11
|November 21st
|at Eagles
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|12
|November 25th
|vs bills
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|13
|Dec 2
|vs. Cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|14
|12 December
|at Jets
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|15
|Dec 19
|at Bucs
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|December 27
|vs dolphins
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. panthers
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Falcons
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
Seattle Seahawks 2021 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12
|at Colts
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|2
|September 19th
|vs. Titans
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept 26
|at Vikings
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|at 49ers
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|5
|Oct 7 (Thurs)
|vs. Rams
|20:20 ET
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|6
|October 17
|at Steelers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|7
|Oct 25 (Monday)
|vs. saints
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|8
|Oct 31
|vs. Jaguars
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|9
|BYE
|–
|–
|–
|10
|Nov 14
|at Packers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|11
|November 21st
|vs cardinals
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov 29 (Monday)
|in Washington
|8:15 PM ET
|ESPN
|13
|5th of December
|vs. 49ers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|14
|12 December
|at Texans
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|15
|Dec 19
|at Rams
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|16
|December 26
|vs. bears
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. lions
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Cardinals
|16:25 ET
|Fox
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Week 1
|Sept 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|Week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|Week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
