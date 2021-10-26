Ronnie OSullivan sends balls flying in crazy break-off when 4-0 down at German Masters to Hossein Vafaei





Ronnie OSullivan cut a frustrated figure during his shocking defeat to Hossein Vafaei at the German Masters, hitting a break-off shot into the pack and sending them flying around the table. While snooker players typically play tactically with their opening shot of a frame, the six-time world champion took a gung-ho approach and shot the cue ball pool-style into the pack. His stunned opponent got up to return to the table but saw a red bounce off the lower right cushion and roll into the opposite pocket, eliciting a grin from OSullivan. German masters Vafaei suffers defeat a day after O’Sullivan whitewash AN HOUR AGO That was OSullivans’ luck, he finished perfectly on black and duly delivered a 24 break before making a mistake with an ambitious red on the table. Vafaei returned too late to complete a 5-0 whitewash, with the inspired world number 60 merging breaks of 52, 50, 81, 141 and 64. Neil Robertson posted the moment on social media, admitting he would rather it than Mark Williams’ controversial break-off, which caused him to roll under the red. It comes after O’Sullivan revealed he was “baffled” by the next generation of snooker players arriving in the sport, saying he believed many of their problems stem from ego and a false sense of self-confidence. “It’s a matter of life and death!” – O’Sullivan on dealing with pressure – – – Stream the German Masters live and on demand on discovery+ German masters OSullivan sends balls flying around the table in ultra-aggressive break-off ONE DAY AGO German masters Vafaei destroys O’Sullivan with five-star whitewash ONE DAY AGO

