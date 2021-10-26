Memphis set to East Carolina and Cincinnati. to host





MEMPHIS, Tenn. After opening a season-long five-game homestand with a split against USF and UCF, the Memphis Tigers (9-13, 2-8) will face East Carolina (8-11, 4-6) and Cincinnati (12-8) 6, 7-3) this weekend at the Larry O. Finch Center. Friday’s matchup with the Pirates is scheduled for 6:00 PM and will be available on ESPN+, while the Tigers and Bearcats battle at 1:00 PM on Sunday. East Carolina comes to Memphis on a five-set home win vs. Houston. The Pirates’ victory over the Cougars broke a three-game losing streak after East Carolina AAC led off 3-3. The Pirates are at the bottom of the conference in nearly every team category, including a .181 batting rate, ninth in the league. East Carolina is last in the conference in both assists and kills per set, eighth in blocks and seventh in digs and service aces. Senior Sydney Kleinman is second in the conference in kills per set (4.41), one of three East Carolina players in the conference’s top 20. Kleinman leads the league in aces per set (0.49) and is 13e among AAC players in digs per set (2.89). History between the Tigers and Pirates has been favorable to Memphis as the Tigers have a 23-10 lead in the series dating back to 1980. Recently, the series has gone back and forth as neither program has won more than three consecutive encounters since the Tigers won 12 straight from 2007-14. The two programs met earlier in October, a three-set win for East Carolina. The Pirates’ last win in Memphis was in 2017. On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers will also try to avenge a loss from earlier this season, when Cincinnati defeated Memphis in four sets. The Bearcats are in a three-way tie for second in the AAC standings, with their only losses to Wichita State, Houston and UCF, who sit at T-2nd, T-2nd, and 1NS at the conference booth. The Bearcats are only sixth and eighth in the league in hit percentage and opponents hit percentage respectively, but first in both assists and kills per set. While Cincinnati is last in the conference in blocks per set, the Bearcats are third in aces and second in digs per set. Junior Kailea Carrier and freshman Abby Walker are sixth and seventh respectively in the AAC in hit percentage, while four different Bearcats are among the top 20 in the conference in kills per set. Leading 32-23 in the all-time series dating back to 1979, the Bearcats have won eight straight games against the Tigers, including three straight wins at Memphis. The Tigers’ last win in the series came on November 11, 2015, Memphis’ last win of seven games in the series. In their encounter earlier this season, the Tigers took the opening set before Cincinnati rallied for three consecutive sets to take the win. Three different Bearcats accounted for at least 13 kills, while three different Bearcats recorded at least 10 digs each. REMARKS Memphis has kept opponents at a .208 batting rate, the fifth best mark in the AAC

The Tigers are fourth in the AAC with 15.82 digs per set, followed by sophomores Bailey Houlihan , which is third in the AAC with 4.44 digs per set

, which is third in the AAC with 4.44 digs per set Senior Sabrina White ranks fifth in the conference in assists per set (9.86), while senior Miaya Smith | ranks in the top 16 in the AAC in both hit rate and number of kills per set How to follow the tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Volleyball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter,Instagramandfacebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gotigersgo.com/news/2021/10/26/womens-volleyball-memphis-set-to-host-east-carolina-and-cincinnati.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos