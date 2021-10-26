Mohammed Shami News: Indian Cricket Players Past & Present Support Shami After Pacer Faced Online Abuse | Cricket News







Politicians also sided with the cricketer with former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Omar Abdullah and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemning the targeting of Shami’s religious identity by trolling on social media.

India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday, with Shami becoming the most expensive bowler of the evening, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs. DUBAI: Former and current players from India, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, on Monday expressed their support for pacesetter Mohammad Shami, who fell victim to a fierce online attack after the national team’s first-ever loss to Pakistan in the history of the World Cup.Politicians also sided with the cricketer with former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Omar Abdullah and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemning the targeting of Shami’s religious identity by trolling on social media.India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday, with Shami becoming the most expensive bowler of the evening, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs. “When we support #TeamIndia, we support everyone who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a dedicated world class bowler. He had an off day like any other athlete can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” the iconic Tendulkar tweeted. When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a dedicated, world c https://t.co/69KBLNDgw8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1635168793000 “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand behind him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts much more than any online crowd. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,” he tweeted. former India opener Sehwag. The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by it. He is a champion and anyone who wears the Indi https://t.co/sFDXLPF708 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1635153241000 Shami has been one of India’s best fast bowlers lately and has performed well over the past five years. Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we lost but were never told to go to Pakistan! I’m here https://t.co/gYiENL171p — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1635156694000 The social media trolls linked his regular Sunday night appearance to his religion, which was not well received by fellow netizens.

The other Indian players were also trolled online after Sunday’s crushing loss.

Former India spinner Harbhajan and current leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was controversially not included in the World Cup roster, also came to Shami’s support.

“We love you @MdShami11,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter. We love you @MdShami11 #Shami — Harbhajan Turban (@harbhajan_singh) 1635160396000 Chahal added: “We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya.” We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 1635160511000 Former India pacer RP Singh tweeted: “@MdShami1 is an Indian cricketer and we are proud of him. Attacking him after losing to Pak is pathetic.” @MdShami11 is an Indian cricketer and we are proud of him. It’s pathetic to target him after losing to Pak. — RP Singh (@rpsingh) 1635161106000 The player also received support from political figures such as Owaisi and Abdullah.

“As far as I am concerned, this match itself should not have been played with Pakistan. … Mohammed Shami is the target of the defeat of the Indian team yesterday. This indicates that the radicalization and hatred of Muslims is on the rise,” Owaisi, who heads is from the AIMIM party, said.

“A cricket team will consist of 11 members. There is one Muslim on the team and he will be the target,” said the Hyderabad MP.

Abdullah, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party, said the Indian team’s gesture to show support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement doesn’t count, given the way Shami was attacked.

“#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn’t the only player on the pitch. Team India your BLM knee you take counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media,” he tweeted. #MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he was not the only player on the pitch. Team India your B https://t.co/El2CGszwG4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 1635141492000

