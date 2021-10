Tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev lead on Davis Cup final rosters

LONDON — Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev headlined Monday’s rosters for the Davis Cup final starting next month. Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one victory short of a calendar year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined in the Serbian squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic. Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy. Eighteen countries will participate in group stage matches on indoor hard courts in Madrid from November 25; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarter-finals in those cities, the semi-finals and final will be held in Madrid. Spain is the reigning champion thanks to the 2019 title; the Davis Cup was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full schedules (arranged by group for the opening stage): Group A (Madrid) Russia: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy. Spain: Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers. Ecuador: Emilio Gomez, Roberto Quiroz, Diego Hidalgo, Gonzalo Escobar, Antonio Cayetano March. —— Group B (Madrid) Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky. Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev. Sweden: Elias Ymer, Mikael Ymer, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson. —— Group C (Innsbruck) France: Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut. Britain: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski. Czech Republic: Jiri Vesely, Tomas Machac, Zdenek Kolar, Jiri Lehecka, Lukas Rosol. —— Group D (Turin) Croatia: Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic. Australia: Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers. Hungary: Marton Fucsovics, Attila Balazs, Zsombor Marozsan, Mate Valkusz. —— Group E (Turin) U.S: John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram. Italy: Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti. Colombia: Daniel Elahi Galan, Nicolas Mejia, Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah. —— Group F (Innsbruck) Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic. Germany: Jan-Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz. Austria: Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Gerald Melzer, Oliver Marach, Philipp Oswald.

