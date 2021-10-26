Howell Named To O’Brien QB Class Of 2021 List





FORT WORTH, Texas Sam Howell has been named to the 2021 Davey O’Brien QB class. Each member of the 40-player group is now an official candidate to win the 2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Howell is one of 13 quarterbacks on the list for the second year in a row. The junior from Indian Trail, North Carolina, has thrown 18 touchdowns and 1,851 yards on 129 of 211 passing attempts. On the ground, Howell has rushed 494 yards, the fourth most among FBS quarterbacks, and scored five touchdowns. He ranks ninth nationally with 335.0 yards in total offense per game. The next step in the process is to select the award’s 16 semifinalists from among the 40 quarterbacks. The semifinalists will be chosen based on votes from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee and the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote. For the second year in a row, the Fan Vote will take place on the award’s three social media platformsInstagram, Twitter and facebookand the five best votes voting for each of them will receive ballots for members of the bonus committee which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee. To enter the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the quarterback. Each round of the selection process (semi-finalist, finalist and winner) offers fans two one-week voting periods. The 16 semi-finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 9, while the finalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 23. The winner will be announced live on Thursday, December 9 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The Davey O’Brien Foundation was founded in 1977 and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first presented in 1981. Over time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has gained more and more. given away over $1.2 million in scholarships and college grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrien.org. Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Timeline

Davey O’Brien 2021 QB Class Announced(Tuesday, Oct. 26)

Round 1 Fan Vote Open(Week #1 Tuesday, October 26 – Sunday, October 31)

Round 1 Fan Vote Open(Week #2 Tuesday 2 November – Sunday 7 November)

16 semifinalists announced(Tuesday 9 Nov.)

Round 2 Fan Vote Open(Week #1 Tuesday, November 9 – Sunday, November 14)

Round 2 Fan Vote Open(Week #2 Tuesday, November 16 – Sunday, November 21)

3 Finalists Announced(Tuesday 23 November)

Round 3 Fan Vote Open(Week #1 Tuesday, November 23 – Sunday, November 28)

Round 3 Fan Vote Open(Week #2 Tuesday, November 30 – Sunday, December 5)

Winner announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards(Thursday 9 December) Davey O’Brien 2021 QB Class Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Jr. 6-2, 215, Shelby, Ohio

Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Sr., 5-11, 190, Blackshear, Georgia.

Gerry Bohanon, Baylor, Jr., 6-3, 221, Earle, Ark.

Anthony Brown, Oregon, Senior, 6-3, 226, Cliffwood, New Jersey

Sean Clifford, Penn State, Senior, 6-2, 219, Cincinnati, Ohio

Matt Corral, Ole Miss, Jr., 6-2, 205, Ventura, California.

Dustin Crum, Kent State, Sr., 6-3, 207, Grafton, Ohio

Malik Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, Jr., 6-3, 185, San Bernardino, California.

Kaleb Eleby, West Michigan, So. 6-1, 210, Maryland Heights, Mo.

Jake Haener, Fresno State, Sr., 6-1, 195, Danville, California.

Frank Harris, UTSA, Senior, 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, So., 6-1, 208, Charlotte, NC

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Senior, 6-4, 218, Greensboro, NC

Sam Howell , North Carolina, Jr., 6-1, 220, Indian Trail, NC

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, So., 6-3, 245, Sardis, Miss.

Devin Leary, NC State, So., 6-1, 212, Sicklerville, NJ

Will Levis, Kentucky, Jr., 6-3, 232, Madison, Conn.

Levi Lewis, Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 185, Baton Rouge, La.

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska, Jr., 6-2, 212, Fresno, California.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, So., 6-3, 210, Indian Trail, NC

Tanner McKee, Stanford, So., 6-6, 225, Corona, California.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU, Jr., 6-3, 218, Waco, Texas

Bo Nix, Auburn, Jr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

N’Kosi Perry, Florida Atlantic, Sr., 6-4, 198, Ocala, Florida.

Kenny Pickett, Pitt, Senior, 6-3, 220, Oakhurst, New Jersey

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Sr., 6-1, 220, Gilbert, Ariz.

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte, Sr., 5-11, 192, Mocksville, NC

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-4, 215, Louisville, Ky.

Cameron Rising, Utah, So., 6-2, 200, Ventura, California.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State, So., 6-2, 210, Brandon, Miss.

Carson Strong, Nevada, Senior, 6-4, 215, Vacaville, California.

CJ Stroud, Ohio State, R-Fr., 6-3, 218, Empire, California.

Casey Thompson, Texas, Jr., 6-1, 200, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Sr., 6-1, 205, Las Vegas, Nev.

Payton Thorne, Michigan State, So., 6-0, 210, Naperville, Illinois.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 218, Washington, DC

Malik Willis, Liberty, Jr., 6-1, 225, Atlanta, Georgia.

Bryce Young, Alabama, So., 6-0, 194, Pasadena, California.

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Sr., 6-1, 220, Victoria, Texas

