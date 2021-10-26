Robertson Named To Meyers-Drysdale Watch List





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Oklahoma’s senior guard Taylor Robertson is one of 20 players who are on the waiting list for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award for the third consecutive year. Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four consecutive college seasons, the annual award in the fifth season recognizes the best shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel established the waiting list of 20 candidates. Robertson, a product of McPherson, Kansas, averaged 16.1 points per game during the 2020-21 season, losing 86 3-pointers at a 43 percent clip, finishing sixth and 18th in the nation, respectively. Her 19 double-digit points matches ranked OU second, as the guard scored 20 points or more seven times. Robertson has built a historic career by attracting the Crimson and Cream. She was the first player in the history of the Big 12 to achieve 100 or more 3s in consecutive seasons as a freshman and sophomore and became the third player in the annals of the OU to reach 1,000 points in two seasons or less, always being a member. became top scorers Courtney Paris and Aaryn Ellenberg in that elite group. Robertson, an All-Big 12 roster for the season, is the only player in the Big 12 to be on the waiting list. The senior is the NCAA’s active leader in 3-pointers per game (3.83), and her 43.9 percent clip also leads the nation. She comes 70 treys shy of the Big 12 career record held by Kansas state Laurie Koehn in the 2021-22 campaign and 175 off the NCAA career record owned by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell. Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. Voting will go live on Friday, October 29. By mid-February, the 20-player waiting list for the 2022 Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be reduced to just 10. Robertson was in the award’s top 10 as a sophomore. In early March, five finalists will be introduced to Ms. Meyers-Drysdale and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The winner of the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award 2022 will be awarded on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Other awards presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. Past winners of the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Ashley Owusu, Maryland (2021), Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018) Robertson and the Sooners tip off the season on Nov. 9 in South Dakota before returning to Norman on Nov. 12 for their home opener vs. Arkansas State at 10:30 a.m. Season tickets, single game tickets and mini-plans are now on sale for the season. To reserve your seat, click here or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office by phone at (800) 456-4668. Oklahoma’s complete women’s basketball schedule can be found here. For more information on women’s basketball in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter (@OU_WBBall) or I likeOklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketballon Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/10/26/womens-basketball-robertson-named-to-meyers-drysdale-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos