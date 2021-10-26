Morrison, Staiti Tabbed Preseason All-SEC





ATHENS, Ge. Basketball Graduates Georgia Lady Bulldog That Morrison and Jenna Staiti have been named to the coaches’ 2021 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Georgia duo join nine players in the second team, while eight student-athletes garnered first-team honors. In the preseason poll, Georgia was chosen to finish fourth behind South Carolina, Texas A&M and Tennessee, while Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Vanderbilt followed the Lady Bulldogs. Morrison the 2021 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Staiti a 2021 All-SEC Second-Team roster were Georgia’s top two scorers and rebounders a year ago. The two combined to average 26.4 points per game and 13.5 boards per game during the 2020-21 campaign. Staiti also led the SEC in blocked shots with 85 total (3.2 per game). Staiti is entering her sixth season qualifying as one of only eight players in program history to have scored more than 1,000 career points, recorded more than 500 rebounds and blocked more than 150 shots. Morrison, a native of Riverdale, Georgia, racked up a total of 33 steals at the conference during the SEC game last season. She has been named to the SEC All-Defensive Team twice and is an SEC Academic Honor Roll pick three times. Morrison has scored double figures in 12 of her last 13 games. Follow the team on Twitter (@UGA_WBB), Instagram (@uga_wbb) and Facebook (Georgia Women’s Basketball) to keep up to date with the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Preseason Coaches Predictions Order of finishing 1. South Carolina 2. Texas A&M 3.Tennessee 4. Georgia 5. Kentucky 6. Be Miss 7. Arkansas 8. LSU 9. Mississippi State 10. Missouri 11. Florida 12. Alabama 13. Maroon 14. Vanderbilt Player of the Year Rhyne Howard, Kentucky First Team All-SEC Lavender Briggs, Florida Rhyne Howard, Kentucky Khayla Pointer, LSU Shakira Dating in Austin, Ole Miss Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Zia Cooke, South Carolina Rae Burrell, Tennessee Second Team All-SEC Amber Ramirez, Arkansas Kiara Smith, Florida That Morrison , Georgia Jenna Staiti , Georgia Aijha Blackwell, Missouri Destinni Henderson, South Carolina Tamari Key, Tennessee Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

