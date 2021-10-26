Mac Jones and Christian Barmore play their best games of the year against the Jets





In a way, the New England Patriots defeated 54-13 de New York Jets week 7 was normal business for the team’s rookie class. While the majority of the freshmen didn’t see the field, those who did were given a prominent role within their respective units. That said, let’s see how they fared, starting with Mac Jones, of course. QB Mac Jones Offensive Snaps: 64 of 76 (84%)

Special Team Snaps: N/A The 15th overall roster in this year’s draft is getting better by the week. After already looking promising against the Dallas Cowboys despite two turnovers, Mac Jones played the best game of his young career against the Jets. Sure, New York isn’t on the same level as the Cowboys, but Jones showed what you want from a player making his seventh NFL start: He was in control the entire game. All in all, the Alabama product finished the game with 24 completions on 36 passes for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The game was Jones’ first 300-yard outing, and another step in the right direction. Not only did he take what the defense gave him, he was also more aggressive, pushing the ball across the field (see: His 46-yard completion for Kendrick Bourne). All in all, he played a very strong game and continues to defend himself as a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. DT Christian Barmore Defensive Snaps: 41 of 64 (63%)

Special Team Snaps: N/A While he wasn’t one of two patriots to register a sack in Week 7, Barmore was the most disruptive player to the team’s defense, registering a combined four quarterback pressures in the form of two hits and two rushes. The second round pick did all that, despite again seeing a hefty workload. In fact, Barmore played more snaps than any other defensive lineman on the Patriots roster. His 41 snaps led the position group by a pretty significant margin: The next closest defensive tackle Lawrence Guy only played 28 snaps. Sure, the game script may have played a part in that and allowed New England to put its more experienced players to rest, but the point remains: Barmore keeps getting chances and he keeps producing. RB Rhamondre Stevenson After the best game of his career to date, the Patriots chose to deactivate Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of their game against the Jets. The team instead chose to use JJ Taylor, a second-year player with more passing game preponderance, as a complementary piece alongside Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden. Stevenson therefore remains on three in-game appearances and 21 touches for 96 yards and a touchdown. LB Ronnie Perkins The 96th squad in this year’s draft will have to wait another week for its NFL debut. After missing the early parts of the regular season due to a shoulder injury and later struggling with an ankle problem, Ronnie Perkins was again declared inactive against the Jets. He was not listed on the injury report heading into the weekend, meaning he was a healthy scratch. CB Shaun Wade The Patriots’ trade takeover via Baltimore was added to the injury report two weeks ago after she suffered a concussion. He has yet to be cleared to return to training and was again ruled out. Like Ronnie Perkins, the fifth round pick is still waiting for his first NFL action.

