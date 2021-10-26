Chicago Blackhawks report; President Stan Bowman resigns

Stan Bowman, Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations, has resigned after investigators released their findings on how the team dealt with sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac is also gone, meaning no Blackhawks executives are involved in the 2010 team that will remain with the organization.

The league also said it fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response in handling matters related to former video coach Brad Aldrich’s employment with the club.” and eventual departure in 2010.”

Half of the fine is reserved for local organizations that support victims of (sexual) abuse.

According to a lawsuit filed in May 2021 by an unidentified former Blackhawks player, “John Doe,” Aldrich sexually assaulted him and another player during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoff run.

In June, the Blackhawks ordered an independent law firm, Jenner & Block, to conduct a full investigation. That investigation was led by Reid Schar, a former assistant US attorney, and the results were handed over to the Blackhawks organization on Monday.

The findings were made public on Tuesday. After a press conference, the team released a statement to fans.

“It is clear that the organization and its leaders at the time were not up to our own standards or values ​​when dealing with these disturbing incidents,” it said in part. “We deeply regret the damage caused to John Doe and the others affected and the lack of a prompt response. As an organization, we offer our deepest apologies to those who have suffered as a result of these experiences. We must – and will – do it better.”

Schar said on Tuesday that researchers interviewed 139 people, including Aldrich and John Doe. Both men had their lawyers present. Schar confirmed that “John Doe” was a Black Ace – a minor league player called up to the NHL during the playoffs.

According to the findings, John Doe had a sexual encounter with Aldrich on May 8 or 9, 2010. Both men confirmed to the investigators that a meeting had taken place; John Doe said it was not consensual, while Aldrich said it was consensual.

According to Schar, MacIsaac was told days later that there may have been a sexual encounter between the coach and the player, and separately that Aldrich had sent an explicit text message to another player.

Schar said John McDonough, MacIsaac, Bowman, Jay Blunk, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Joel Quenneville and James Gary met on May 23 to discuss what had happened to John Doe.

In a statement, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he plans to arrange face-to-face meetings with both Cheveldayoff and Quenneville in the near future “to discuss their roles in the relevant events, as detailed in the report. I will express my opinion on any next steps reserved. with them.”

Schar said that “records of that encounter differ considerably,” but in the end Aldrich stayed with the team during the Stanley Cup celebrations. Aldrich received a Stanley Cup ring and a day with the Stanley Cup.

According to the investigation, the Blackhawks’ human resources director met with Aldrich on June 16 and gave him the opportunity to undergo an investigation or resign. Aldrich chose to resign and no investigation was launched.

The current investigation concluded that Aldrich made a sexual advance on a 22-year-old Blackhawks intern after the organization was made aware of the initial allegations.

On Tuesday, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said he and son Danny — the team’s CEO — were not aware of the allegations until the lawsuits were filed.

“The report is both disturbing and difficult to read,” Danny Wirtz said. “It speaks for itself.”

In a recent court file obtained by the Chicago Sun Times, John Doe says he suffered from anxiety, depression, severe sleep and anger problems, sexual dysfunction and marital problems, resulting in divorce as a result of the attack.

A member of the Blackhawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup-winning team told ESPN in June that he felt the NHL was “trying to sweep the situation under the rug”.

There were some rumors that “Aldrich was trying to do something with players,” the player told ESPN, but there was never any communication about what had happened. The Blackhawks never disclosed to the players that Aldrich had left the organization, much less explained why.

“It’s scary to think that people can turn their heads and let this happen,” the player said.

After Tuesday’s press conference, that same player told ESPN in a text message: “I’m glad justice has been served in some way. I’m sorry it took so long… and caused so much pain… but it is the right outcome.”

Bowman released a statement saying he didn’t want to become a distraction as the team focuses on the future. He explained his role in the events of 2010.

“Eleven years ago, when I was serving as a general manager in my first year, I was made aware of possible inappropriate behavior by a video coach at the time involving a player,” he said. “I immediately reported the matter to the then president and CEO who committed themselves to handling the matter. I learned this year that the inappropriate behavior contained a serious allegation of sexual assault. I relied on my supervisor’s direction that he would take appropriate action Looking back, now that I know he didn’t resolve the matter quickly, I regret he did.

“I am confident that this organization and the Wirtz family will continue to do what it takes to win championships, with integrity and with the goal of doing the right thing.”

After leaving the Blackhawks, Aldrich was convicted in Michigan in 2013 for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a high school student. He was sentenced in 2014 to nine months in prison and five years of probation, which ended in 2019. He is on the Michigan sex offender registry.

Bowman, son of hockey Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman, is credited as the architect of Chicago’s three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has held various positions with the team since 2001 and was elevated to general manager in 2009. was promoted to president of hockey operations in 2020 while retaining his duties as general manager.

The Blackhawks said Kyle Davidson has taken over as interim general manager. He has served as assistant general manager.