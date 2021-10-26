Bears 1st-and-10: Will Justin Fields make the 49ers pay for turning him down?

What did Kyle Shanahan see in Trey Lance that he did not see Justin Fields?

That was a fair question when the general manager of Bears Ryan Pace made the bold move to trade from 20th to 11th place in the first round of the draft to get Fields. Not only was Fields the fourth quarterback, but Shanahan, the head coach of the 49ers and a quarterback whisperer of a certain reputation, chose the relatively unproven lance of the state of North Dakota over Fields, who was considered in a class with Clemsons. Trevor Lawrence and Brigham Youngs Zach Wilson as an NFL prospect. The 49ers basically traded three first round picks with the Dolphins to go from number 12 to number 3 to get Lance.

It was almost the opposite of the 2017 scenario where the Bears sidestepped the proven fight Deshaun Watson with the no. 2 overall pick to take Mitch Trubisky, which had only started 13 college games. This time, the 49ers advanced to capture the unproven quarterback. Lance had thrown even fewer college passes than Trubisky, and against less competition at the battle-tested Fields, who were 20-2 at Ohio State with a signature win against Lawrence and Clemson in the college football playoffs.

Seven weeks into the season, there’s no decision yet as the Bears prepare to face the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Both teams planned for their rookie quarterback to serve an internship as Lance behind Jimmy Garoppolo; Fields behind Andy Dalton. But all four quarterbacks have struggled this season. Garoppolo (90.2), Lance (88.4), Fields (61.8) and Dalton (90.0) have a combined score of 79.2 passer (12 touchdowns, 12 interceptions), well below the league average of 94 ,9. And their team has followed suit: The 49ers are ranked 2-4, 18th in the NFL in total offense. The Bears are 3-4, ranked 32nd and last in total offense.

The 49ers are completely captivated by the quarterback, with Garoppolo having a bad game, turning three in a 30-18 loss to the Colts at home and Lance returning to training after recovering from a knee injury. Shanahan said he will evaluate both quarterbacks this week before naming a starter against the Bears.

Fields, meanwhile, will make his sixth start for the Bears who face another challenge against the 49ers sixth-ranked defense. Bear fans still feel the burning of Patrick mahomes counting to 10 with both hands after a 26-3 Chiefs win at Soldier Field in 2019 and taunting the Bears for evading him in the 2017 draft. A breakout performance by Fields against the team that knocked him off, with or without the taunt, could ease some of that pain.

2. Must coach Pace and Bears Matt Nagy nervous after consecutive losses to the Packers (24-14) and Buccaneers (38-3)?

When the bears faced each other Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back games in 2014, the Hall of Fame-bound duo combined 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Bears lost to the Patriots 55-14 and the Packers 51-23 in 2014 in an embarrassing episode that led to a home — cleaning at Halas Hall, with both general manager Phil Emery and coach Marc Trestman laid off.

This time, Brady and Rodgers combined just six touchdowns with no interceptions. But a terrible loss to the Buccaneers of any loss to the Packers reverberates in Halas Hall. And just straightening the ship doesn’t seem to be enough to prevent a similar upheaval as in 2014. George McCaskey still reads his email.

3a. Red Flag Dept.: The Bears are the only team in the NFL with more rushing yards (917) than net passing yards (871) a questionable distinction in this era. The Bears’ rushing accounts for 51.3% of their total offense (1,788 yards). The NFL average this season is 31.3%.

A productive running game, especially in the Andy Reid offense, is supposed to facilitate passing play, but that doesn’t happen with the bears. They are sixth in the NFL in rushing but 32nd in passing. Of the top seven performing teams in the NFL, six are in the top 11 in total offense. The Bears are the 32nd outlier and last in the total offense.

3b. The Ravens had more hasty yards than net passing yards over the past two seasons. But that’s because Lamar Jackson is the best rushing quarterback in NFL history. (Before Jackson and the Ravens in 2019, the last team with more hasty yards than net passing yards was John Foxs 2011 Broncos with Tim Tebow.)

The Bears have that Jackson-esque potential with Fields, one of the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL. But Fields continues to struggle to find a groove as a runner. He has rushed 140 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with one touchdown this season. But he rarely has clean runs that fall out of bounds or slip and remains at a higher risk of injury as a runner than he should.

4a. Wide receiver Allen Robinson says Tuesday That his lack of reps with Fields in training camp has hampered his chemistry with the rookie quarterback has rekindled criticism of Nagy’s handling of the quarterback situation in the off-season. If only Nagy Fields had been named the starter on the draft evening

But this is still a case where Nagy and the Bears were victims more of bad timing than poor judgment. Again, the Bears would not go back on their tacit promise to Andy Dalton that he would be their starter. It’s almost certainly the only reason Dalton signed with the Bears. They didn’t think they’d get a prospect like Fields into the design.

From the outside, it’s easy to say the bears should have pulled the rug from under Dalton. But it’s a bit harder once you’ve been in the room and made the deal. As with quarterback-wide receiver chemistry, timing is everything.

4b. In hindsight it would have been better if the Bears quarterback plan for 2021 were left Nick Foles compete with the best quarterback the Bears can get in the draft for the runway. In that scenario, Foles would have competed with Fields in training camp and preseason, and Fields would have likely won the job and started in Week 1. A much easier decision for Nagy.

But just think how that plan would have gone with Bears fans back in March, before anyone knew the Bears had a shot at Fields. Narrator: Not so good.

5. Veteran Jason Peters Has Updated on rookie tackles Bitches Jenkins and Larry Borom that Nagy has refrained from doing and it sounded promising. Borom, who has been out with a high ankle sprain since week 1, is returning this week, Peters said. And Jenkins, also on injured reserve after back surgery in August, is expected to return this season.

Borom figures to finally land on the right tackle, where the Bears have used four other players this season. But Jenkins could be a more difficult decision. The Bears would certainly like him to gain experience in left tackle for next season. But Peters was their best offensive lineman this season, ranking eighth in the NFL in tackles. But unless the Bears are in a playoff chase, the rookie must play.

6. Sign of Life: Rookie Runs Back Khalil Herberts 100 rushing yards (on 18 carries, a 5.6 average) was the most this season against the Buccaneers, the top-ranked rushing defense. Rams run back Sony Michel had the previous best with 67 yards on 20 carries, a 3.4-yard average.

It wasn’t all waste time either. Herberts’ 29-yard run on Bears’ fourth play of scrimmage, when they trailed 7-0, was the longest run allowed by the Bucs defense all season. Herbert actually had three rushes of 10 or more yards in the first half. The Bucs had allowed only one rush over 10 yards in the first half in the first six games Cordarrelle Pattersons 10-yard touchdown run for the Falcons.

Herbert rushed for 91 yards on 13 first-half carries, nearly as many first-half yards as the Buccaneers had allowed in their previous six games combined (44 rushes, 94 yards, 2.1 average).

7. For What It’s Worth Department: In his fifth career start, Bengals rookie Joe Burrow had comparable numbers to Justin Fields 19-of-30 for 183 yards, no touchdowns and one interception for a 66.4 rating in a 27-3 loss to the Ravens on the road last season.

In Sunday’s rematch against the Ravens, Burrow was another quarterback 23-of-38 for 416 yards, three touchdowns, one interception for a 113.5 rating in a 41-17 defeat of the Ravens.

8. Losing the Bears to the Buccaneers was yet another illustration of how far the Bears have fallen behind the best teams in the NFL. Three years ago, they defeated the Bucs 48-10 in 2018 at Soldier Field. That’s a swing of 73 points in three seasons.

And while Tom Brady clearly makes a difference, what explains the 45 point drop on offense? Mitch Trubisky threw for 354 yards and six touchdown passes against the Buccaneers in 2018. Justin Fields threw for 184 yards and no touchdown with three interceptions on Sunday.

For the record, the Bears had two players playing Robinson and guard in the 2018 game on Sunday Cody Withaar. The Buccaneers had three defensive players participating in the 2018 game linebacker Jason Pierre Paul, pick up nose Vita Vea and defensive ending William Gholston.

9. Josh McCown Ex-Bears Player of the Week: Kudos to Saints wide receiver Kevin White to push through and return to an NFL game.

The star-crossed wide receiver, a 2015 first-round draft pick by Pace, was promoted from the Saints’ practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks, defeating a punt on the 1-yard line. White, 29, had played in just three games since the Bears released him after the 2018 season.

Honorable Mention: Saints kicker Brian Johnson, who kicked for the Bears in the preseason and was claimed by the Saints from the Bears practice squad, went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 33-yarder with 1:56 over that gave the Saints a 13-10 win.

10. Bear gauge: 8-9 vs. 49ers (W); at Steelers (W); versus ravens (L); at Lions (W); vs cardinals (L); at Packers (L); vs. Vikings (W); at Seahawks (L); versus giants (W); at Vikings (L).