Blackhawks Stan Bowman resigns in overhaul over cover-up
Stan Bowmans’ 12-year reign as general manager and president of Blackhawks hockey operations is over.
Bowman and right-hand man Al MacIsaac, formerly the two most powerful people in the Hawks hockey operations, were forced out of the running on Tuesday.
Their departure headlined an organizational overhaul that was made after the release of the results of an investigation into allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a Hawks player during the 2010 Stanley Cup run.
Kyle Davidson, formerly Hawks’ vice president of hockey strategy and analysis, will take over as interim general manager. The Hawks is looking for a permanent replacement, CEO Danny Wirtz said during a Zoom meeting with Hawks chairman Rocky Wirtz.
Rocky and I appreciate Stan’s dedication to the Blackhawks and his many years of work for the team, said Danny Wirtz. But in the end we and he finally accept that in his first year as CEO he made a mistake, along with our other senior executives at the time, and did not intervene appropriately.
Bowman, in his own statement, hardly accepted blame for his involvement in the Aldrich incident.
The team needs to focus on its future and my continued participation would be a distraction, Bowman said. I am very grateful to the Blackhawks for the opportunity to lead the team; to the players for their dedication; and to the fans for their tremendous support over the years. It’s been an honor.
Hours later, he resigned as GM of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team in 2022.
With the Hawks, Bowman served as GM during a dynastic period, overseeing all three Cup titles after taking over in 2009. But his legacy will be forever tarnished by the event that secretly corrupted his first major triumph. and the highly anticipated public fallout that ended his tenure this week at its lowest low.
The NHL announced Tuesday that it has also fined the Hawks $2 million for their handling of the incident, half of which is for Chicago organizations that provide resources to victims of abuse.
Wirtz said he had told team attorneys to seek settlements in two negligence lawsuits involving Aldrich brought against the team earlier this year, which first exposed Aldrich’s allegations.
Susan Loggans, the attorney representing Doe and conducting both lawsuits, told the Sun-Times that she is also open to settlement talks, but is skeptical of the Hawks’ intentions. She called on the team to first withdraw their pending motions to dismiss both cases.
In one lawsuit, the former Hawks player (identified as John Doe) summoned a prospect to guide the team through the 2010 playoffs who alleged Aldrich threatened him with a baseball bat during an alleged video review meeting to coerce him. to oral sex. The investigation confirmed those allegations in great and disturbing detail.
While nothing can really change the damage to my life over the past decade due to the actions of one man within the Blackhawks organization, I am very grateful that the truth is being recognized, and I look forward to continuing the long journey to recovery. , Doe said Tuesday in his first public statement since the lawsuits filed.
I know I’m not the only victim in this world of sexual abuse, and I hope my story can lead to change within the NHL and around the world.
A team from Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, led by former US attorney Reid Schar, interviewed 139 witnesses during the four-month investigation.
The investigation found that Bowman, MacIsaac and five other members of the Hawks’ organizational leadership at the time, President John McDonough, executive vice president Jay Blunk, assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, coach Joel Quenneville and skills coach James Gary all discussed Aldrich’s situation. in a May 23, 2010, meeting immediately after the Hawks Western Conference Finals victory.
But no action was taken for three weeks so as not to disrupt team chemistry, the study found. Bowman told the investigators that Quenneville said it was difficult for the team to get to where they were, and they couldn’t fix this problem now, and McDonough echoed his gut feeling.
Numerous participants told investigators they left the meeting under the assumption that McDonough would handle the situation, but Bowman clarified in his statement on Tuesday that he now regrets it.[s] assuming he would.
Aldrich continued his normal coaching duties during the June 9 Stanley Cup Championship, hanging out around Doe and sexually touching a 22-year-old front office worker in a taxi after a victory party on June 10, the investigation found.
Aldrich also sent a photo of his penis to another Hawks prospect who was called up during the playoffs and repeatedly harassed and did not physically assault that player, the investigation found.
McDonough eventually informed Hawks’ human resources of Aldrichs’ behavior on June 14, the investigation found, leading to Aldrich’s resignation on June 16. His resignation included a divorce agreement but came with a promise that the situation would not be investigated.
McDonough was fired as Hawks president in 2020 for unrelated reasons and Blunk conveniently left the Hawks this summer, but Cheveldayoff is now the GM of Winnipeg Jets and Quenneville the Florida Panthers coach. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that he will meet with Cheveldayoff and Quenneville to discuss their future in those roles.
The investigation also found that the active president of the NHL Players Association, Donald Fehr, was approached multiple times about Aldrichs’ behavior towards affiliate players, but never took any action.
After Aldrich left the Blackhawks, lawsuits allege that the team provided credentials that allowed Aldrich to land a job at Miami (Ohio) University and Houghton (Michigan) High School. In legal files, the Blackhawks have denied having provided those positive credentials.
A Miami investigation found that in 2012, Aldrich sexually assaulted an intern and a student at a summer hockey camp at the school. In 2013, after leaving Miami, Aldrich allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old in Houghton. Aldrich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with the minor, now the plaintiff in the other pending lawsuit against the Hawks.
The Wirtzes denied knowledge of Aldrichs’ attacks until the lawsuits were filed this year, and the investigation found no evidence to the contrary. McDonough has not responded to numerous interview requests from the Sun-Times.
The Hawks sent a letter to fans and other members of the community on Tuesday, deeply apologizing to Doe and other affected individuals and stating that they must and will do better.
Since 2010, we have made many positive changes throughout our organization, especially in the past year, including a more clearly defined organizational structure, in addition to hiring new staff who demonstrate our values and bring the right subject matter expertise in compliance, human resources and mental health and wellness, the letter said.
