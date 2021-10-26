Sports
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: Pakistan Maintains Winning Form, Defeat New Zealand by 5 Wickets
Babar Azam in action© AFP
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets on Tuesday in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, thanks to a late bloom from Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik in Sharjah. With this win, the Babar Azam-led team moved to the top of Group B with two wins from as many matches. Pakistan chased a goal of 135 and won the match with 8 balls left. Previously, Haris Rauf’s four-wicket-haul had limited New Zealand to a total of 134/8. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway had each scored 27, while skipper Kane Williamson contributed with a slow 26-ball 25. Initially, Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first. (SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights from Sharjah Cricket Stadium
22:59 (ACTUAL)
END OF COVERAGE!
Thank you for joining us for the Super 12 match between Pakistan and New Zealand.
22:58 (ACTUAL)
IT’S ALL OVER!
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets thanks to brilliant late blooms from Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik.
PACK: 135/5 (18.4)
22:57 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Asif Ali enjoys this. Boult throws it short and the batsman makes the most of the pace and clears the boundary.
SUIT: 133/5
22:49 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Malik rolls back the years. What a shot. That’s miles away. It’s all about the timing.
SUIT: 123/5
22:47 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Santner throws it too short, too wide and Shoaib Malik cuts it between point to find the boundary.
PACK: 115/5
22:42 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
It’s that man again, ASIF ALI. This time over a long time. Southee is penalized for his short pitch. Pakistan is back in the game:
PACK: 111/5
Need 24 of 20 deliveries.
22:41 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Asif Ali! What a shot! That is a huge blow to New Zealand. Clears the long-off boundary.
PACK: 105/5
22:39 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Shoaib Malik moves along the track, clubbing it to the square leg boundary. That’s a bad delivery of Sodhi.
SUIT: 97/5
Need 38 from the last 4 overs.
22:35 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
First ball and Asif Ali takes off in style.
SUIT: 91/5 (15)
22:34 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
That hit him on the path and it is given. Boult takes revenge on Imad Wasim. Pakistan now 5 down. Big Big Wicket for NZ!
Imad Wasim lbw b Boult 11 (12)
SUIT: 87/5
22:33 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Much needed border for Pakistan. Imad Wasim punishes Boult, who throws his delivery too high.
SUIT: 87/4
22:30 (ACTUAL)
RUN RATE RISES!
Only 7 of those are left over from Sodhi. Pakistan needs 53 of 36 balls. The required run rate is just under 9.
SUIT: 82/4 (14)
22:21 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Packed on the pads, and he gave it! Rizwan leaves. Pakistan in deep trouble.
M Rizwan lbw b Sodhi 33 (34)
PACK: 69/4 (11.4)
22:14 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
What a catch! Devon Conway! How good is that. Hafeez tries to make the boundary wide, well beyond the boundary, but Conway pulls out an absolute blinder after covering a lot of ground.
M Hafeez c Conway b Santner 11 (6)
SUIT: 63/3
22:07 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Hafeez goes inside out on extra cover and just clears the boundary line. The stylish stuff from the experienced all-rounder from Pakistan.
SUIT: 54/2
22:03 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
That’s a smart review of the Kiwis. That’s a big wicket given the context of the game. Pakistan now has two arrears. Sodhi gets Zaman. The umpire shakes his head after a roll call for Lbw. The technology comes to the rescue of NZ.
F Zaman Lbw b I Sodhi 11 (17)
SUIT: 47/1
21:58 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
That’s a crushing blow. Fakhar Zaman takes the air route and dispatches Sodhi’s delivery to the stands.
PACK: 45/1
21:57 (ACTUAL)
SPACIOUS OF NEESHAM!
That’s an excellent over from New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. Just a few extras and a single.
PACK: 39/1 (8 ov) M Rizwan 23; F-time: 4
21:51 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Mohammad Rizwan has some luck there. He gets a bit of a sniff at it and the fielder is completely defeated by the pace on the ball.
SUIT: 34/1
21:44 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Bowled him. Tim Southee gets the big wicket from Babar Azam. That would have given the stumps a little head start. Big breakthrough for the Kiwis.B Azam b T Southee 9 (11)
SUIT: 28/1
21:42 (ACTUAL)
BORDER!
Class is written about it. Babar Azam you beauty. It’s too easy for a batsman of his caliber. Cuts it and defeats the player by short third man for a boundary.
SUIT: 26/0
21:38 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Mohammad Rizwan again. Southee misses his height and the Pakistani wicketkeeper batter punishes him with a fine shot.
SUIT: 19/0
21:33 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Mohammad Rizwan targets Trent Boult from the very first ball. Bowlers throws it staright, short in height, and the batsmen use his footwork and beat the man with a deep square leg.
SUIT: 13/0
21:29 (ACTUAL)
ONE RUN!
Excellent stuff from Tim Southee so far. Rizwan was able to single.
SUIT: 9/0 (1,4)
21:25 (ACTUAL)
DOT BALL!
Good start for Pakistan. 7 from that first left of the innings.
PACK: 7/0 (1 ov)
21:23 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Babar Azam! What a shot! Clears the space and finds the boundary to get rid of the target.
PACK: 5/0 (0.3)
21:13 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
That’s four wickets for Haris Rauf. He gets his release from Mitchell Santaner, who had given him a four on the previous one.
M Santner b Rauf 6 (5)
NZ: 134/8 (20)
Pakistan chases 135 under lights in Sharjah.
21:11 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
New Zealand is taking everything right now. Great shorts from Mitchell Santner.
NZ: 134/7
21:08 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Easy catch. Seifert is gone. Shaheen Afridi finally gets his first wicket. His spell is over. Excellent bowling from the Pakistan star pacer.
T Seifert c M Hafeez b S Afridi 8 (8)
NZ: 125/7
21:06 (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
That’s brutal. Tim Seifert finds the line nowhere. If he had missed that shot, the ball would have hit the center of the stump.
NZ: 125/7
20:59 (ACTUAL)
FROM! AWAY!
Another wicket for Haris Rauf. Another great catch from the fielder. Glenn Phillips is the man to leave.
G Phillips c H Ali b Haris Rauf 13 (15)
NZ: 116/5
20:58 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Devon Conway is gone. Haris Rauf gets his second wicket of the match. Batsman tries to take the air route, but Babar Azam gets a nice catch.
D Conway c B Azam b H Rauf 27 (24)
NZ: 116/5
20:48 (ACTUAL)
TWO WALK!
New Zealand urgently needs a border. Another revamp from Hasan Ali. Only 7 runs of that 16th left.
NZ: 107/4 (16) Conway: 24*; Cross head: 8*
20:44 (ACTUAL)
ONE RUN!
Phillips tries to hoick it over midwicket, but it’s a swing and a miss. That’s 100 for NZ with that single. 31 deliveries remain.
NZ: 100/4 (14.5)
20:39 (ACTUAL)
ONE RUN!
That’s a revamp from Hasan Ali. Only 5 runs out of it and the unfortunate dismissal of Kane Williamson.
NZ: 96/4 (14.1)
20:33 (ACTUAL)
RUNNING OUT!
Williamson is gone. Hasan Ali hits the stumps, the batsman tries to come back, but the replay shows he’s just short. The Kiwi skipper leaves.Kane Williamson loses Hasan Ali 25 (26)
NZ: 90/4
20:31 (ACTUAL)
FOUR! MAKE IT THREE!
That’s three in a row for Conway. Easy picking for the batsman.
NZ: 90/3 (13) Williamson: 25*; Conway: 17*
20:30 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Conway swipes Shadab to the side of the leg and Asif Ali fluffs it. That’s sloppy of him.
NZ: 82/3 (12.4)
20:25 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
After surviving an Lbw appeal, Williamson knocks it over a fine leg for a border.
NZ: 68/3
20:18 (ACTUAL)
DO NOT RUN!
Hafeez begins his spell in a certain style. Wicket and just runs away from that 10th left of the NZ innings.
NZ: 60/3 (10 ov)
