Quinton de Kock: South African cricketer refuses to kneel at T20 World Cup despite calls to ‘stand up against racism’
His decision comes after the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board announced that all players would be required to kneel before World Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates.
The 28-year-old de Kock did not play in South Africa’s game against the West Indies on Tuesday.
“This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by athletes across sporting codes as they recognize the power of sport to bring people together,” said a statement from CSA.
“Having considered all relevant issues, including players’ freedom of choice, the board had made it clear that it was imperative that the team take a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.”
“The Council’s view was that while diversity can and should be reflected in many facets of everyday life, it does not apply when it comes to taking a stance against racism,” the CSA statement added. up.
The statement added that the CSA board is awaiting a further report from the team leadership in light of de Kock’s decision.
Before Saturday’s game against Australia, some South African players knelt and raised a fist, while others stood with their fists raised.
The anti-racism gesture of athletes getting on the knees, made famous in 2016 by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, is increasingly seen at sports venues as a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
For example, in the English Premier League, players have been kneeling before matches since the 2019/20 season.
And after Indian cricketers got on their knees before their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, some felt the players should have done more to expose problems in India instead.
India then lost its Super 12 clash against Pakistan, whose players put a hand to their hearts as India’s players knelt.
According to India captain Virat Kohli, the teams agreed to “pay their respects to the same goal” ahead of the match before deciding which gesture to adopt.
“I believe it’s a good thing they’re doing it because they haven’t been doing it for so long and I can’t understand why cricketers can’t stand for anti-racism,” said Sanjay Jha, a cricket author and former spokesperson for India’s main opposition. . Congress party, told CNN.
“On the other hand, it also exposes the hypocrisy of being posited about the segregation issues in western countries… but when it comes to the way minorities are treated in our country, we are so two-sided.”
CNN’s Esha Mitra and Vedika Sud contributed to the coverage.
