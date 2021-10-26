Packers news: COVID-19 hits the Packers at the worst possible time





For a year and a half playing football in a global pandemic, the Green Bay Packers have done a very good job of keeping COVID-19 out of their facilities. Three days before possibly the biggest game of their season, COVID-19 finally arrived at 1265 Lombardi Avenue at the worst possible time. When the news broke Monday that not only defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive, but also wide receiver Davante Adams, the game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night got a very different feeling. How will the Packers adapt without their defensive caller and without their best receiver in a game that could very well determine the only bye in the NFC? It’s not clear who will call plays for defense (my bet is on secondary coach Jerry Gray), but it’s not an ideal situation either way. In terms of losing Adams, things may not be as bleak as they seem. Sure, they want the best receiver in the game on the field, but the Packers are 6-0 without Adams under Matt LaFleur. Adam’s absence forces Aaron Rodgers to spread the ball around and those six wins have led to big games from Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and also Aaron Jones taking passes from the backfield. Las Vegas clearly doesn’t like Green Bay without Adams, as the line went from 3.5 to +6, a 2.5 point shift after the news about Adams broke. His absence would make an arduous task even more difficult. Don’t tell LaFleur and Rodgers what the odds are. They can easily navigate the Packers through the desert like Han Solo navigated the asteroid field with the Millennium Falcon. Green Bay Packers recipient Davante Adams, Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19, Arizona likely to miss gamePackersNews.com There is still a chance that Adams and Barry will be available on Thursday, but they have to test negative twice over a two-day period. False positives are very rare in COVID testing, but hey, I’m telling you there’s still a chance. Packers can get WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling back this week vs. CardinalsPackers Wire How about good news? LaFleur left open the possibility that Green Bay could get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back on Thursday night, saying there is hope for that. This would be huge with the likely absence of Adams. NFC North roundup: Green Bay Packers in full control after sixth straight win in Week 7MLive Even if the Packers get a speed bump against Arizona, they still have full control of the division because the other three teams are either inconsistent or just plain bad. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Nominated for FedEx Air Player of the WeekPackers.com Rodgers had arguably his best game of the season so far and he has yet to play a good one against the Cardinals. Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world recordUPI I would say that many of the (silly?) Shirtless Packers fans during the December and January games at Lambeau Field are just as legitimate holders of this record as this man.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/10/26/22746593/cheese-curds-covid-19-hits-the-packers-at-the-worst-possible-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos