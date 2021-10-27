Tech Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Gameday Experience Elements Released

Virginia Tech’s athletics department has announced several gameday experience elements that fans can expect to see this season at Hokie Men’s Basketball Games at Carilion Clinic Court in Cassell Coliseum.

Men’s basketball season tickets are still available and offer the best value compared to single match tickets. New this year, fans can grab ACC-only season tickets that guarantee the same seats to all 10 of Tech’s home conference games and offer the same exclusive benefits as full season tickets. Click here for more information about season tickets.

Mini-plans were unveiled last Tuesday, October 19, and include flex tickets, as well as a five-game plan and two-game plan. Men’s basketball one-match nonconference tickets will be available on Thursday, October 28. will include tickets to the Hokies’ home game with Wake Forest on December 4, as well as Coca-Cola Fan 4-Packs for select games. Single game tickets for all other ACC home games (if available) will go on sale on Wednesday, December 1.Click here for more information about the ticket offer for the coming season.

Interested in coming to Cassell with a group this season? This year there are various group experiences and theme days. All group offers include a discount card (minimum 10 tickets purchased). Click here for more information about group tickets.

MOBILE CARDS

As announced on August 8, Virginia Tech Athletics has transitioned to mobile tickets for all ticketed athletic events in an effort to provide an easier, more sustainable, and safer gameday experience.

A majority of Tech’s Men’s Basketball season tickets and all sub-plan and single game tickets are delivered digitally. Cassell Coliseum premium seats and parking tickets remain as physical tickets. Fans are strongly encouraged to download their tickets before arriving at the arena to ensure the fastest possible entry experience.

With the introduction of an improved HokieSports mobile app and My Account portal, managing tickets on a mobile device has never been easier. For full details, including step-by-step instructions and FAQs, visit HokieSports.com/MobileTickets.

CASHLESS CONCESSION STANDS

In efforts to improve the flow and speed of transactions, Cassell Coliseum’s concession stands will transition to cashless payments this season and will require a debit or credit card for purchase. Designed to minimize waiting times, this practical adjustment eliminates currency exchange and processing, as the vast majority of concession stand purchases are already made via credit card.

Fans who don’t have access to a debit or credit card may want to consider purchasing a prepaid credit card from Kroger prior to the match. For those who still want to pay cash, the Hokie Shop has a limited number of gift cards available for cash purchase.

FAN-FRIENDLY CONCESSION PRICES & ALCOHOL SALES

After debuting at Lane Stadium this fall, fan-friendly concession pricing will be implemented at Cassell Coliseum this season. Fans can expect classic game day items like hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, Coca-Cola fountain drinks, and bottled water for $2.50 each.

Additionally, select beers and seltzers will remain available for purchase at Cassell Coliseum. All fans must identify themselves to purchase alcoholic beverages.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Virginia Tech’s transparent bag policy remains in effect for Cassell Coliseum. This policy creates a safer environment for spectators and speeds up fan access to the arena. Approved bags are limited to:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1 gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch, about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap and no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches

For more information, visit HokieSports.com/ClearBag.

INDOOR MASK MANDATES

In accordance with current guidelines regarding the wearing of masks at university eventsVirginia Tech requires masks, regardless of vaccination status, for all indoor events scheduled for Cassell Coliseum. Such events include wrestling matches, men’s and women’s basketball games, and the 2021 early fall ceremonies. Within Cassell, it is already mandatory to wear masks for volleyball matches.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is not required to attend an event at Cassell Coliseum. Masks can be removed when people are actively eating or drinking.

Click here to learn more about Virginia Tech’s mandate for indoor masks.

PARKING GAME DAY

Parking for season ticket holders Tech men’s basketball will not change for next season. Permits are still required to park in lots 1, 4 and 8. Parking is first come, first served.

For fans without a parking permit, there is public parking for home basketball games on the Stadium Lot and in the large gated resident parking lot at Duck Pond Drive (the cage). Vehicles must be parked in the large section of the cage closest to the Duck Pond. There is an accessible parking space on the Colosseum Lot. Fans who park in public parking lots Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. must pay to park through the university’s ParkMobile platform. Click here for more information about ParkMobile.

Please email for questions [email protected] or call 540-231-3200.

THEME GAMES, HALF-TIME ACTS & GIVEAWAYS

Fans can expect a number of themed games this season, including Military Appreciation, Fan Appreciation, an Orange Out and White Out, and more. Tech’s home opener will see the unveiling of its 2021 NCAA Tournament banner, while Hokie Kids’ Club members and Virginia Tech faculty and staff will have unique experiences at select games.

This season features some notable halftime acts during the Hokie men’s basketball games. The list of artists includes Mutts Gone Nuts, Red Panda, Air Elite Dunkers, the VT Drumline, Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act and more. Plus, the fan-favorite VA529 Diaper Derby returns to Cassell Coliseum.

Giveaways this season include cups from the Virginia Tech brand and white t-shirts from ‘Cassell Jam’.

Click here to learn more about the Tech Men’s Basketball Promotions.

EFFECT GAMES

In conjunction with the Undergraduate Student Senate, this season of Men’s Tech Basketball will host a few Effect games. Once they are available, fans are encouraged to purchase the official T-shirts through the Hokie Shop. This season’s two Effect games are:

Maroon Out – Monday February 14 vs. Virginia

Black Out – Saturday, February 19 vs. North Carolina

MAROON & ORANGE MEMORIES

Fans can once again purchase exclusive experiences to enhance their game day through Maroon & Orange Memories. To access the platform, download the HokieSports mobile app and use the menu in the top left corner. Tech men’s basketball experiences will be made available closer to the season.

DIGITAL SEAT

Fans can find QR codes on their seats this season that, once scanned on a mobile device, can access the game schedule, team rosters, stats and more. The QR codes also allow fans to enter promotions and giveaways and submit incident reports.