South Africa cricket note ‘personal decision’ by De Kock not to kneel | Cricket News







In a shocking move, wicketkeeper batter de Kock made himself unavailable for selection in South Africa’s Group 1 Super 12 stage match against the West Indies on Tuesday in Dubai, his decision following the dictate of the CSA.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken note of South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's personal decision not to https://t.co/G3Sxi5FdZh — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 1635248073000 DUBAI: Cricket South Africa on Tuesday ordered its players to take the knee before their T20 World Cup matches in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, a directive that led to Quinton de Kock withdrawing from the game against West Indies and exposed the growing internal tension over this. The board said it will await a report from management before deciding on the next step. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken note of South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's personal decision not to kneel for Tuesday's game against the West Indies," the CSA said in a statement.

De Kock has also expressed his reluctance to make the gesture in the past, saying, “It’s everyone’s decision; no one is forced to do anything, not in life. That’s how I see things.”

The country’s cricket board asked the players to follow the dictate and present a united front, citing the country’s apartheid past when black players were not allowed to be part of national teams.

All players were required, in accordance with a directive issued by the CSA board on Monday night, to ‘get on their knees’ in a united and consistent stance against racism.

“This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by athletes across sporting codes, as they recognize the power of sport to bring people together.”

The CSA movement aims to make it clear that the board takes racism and all forms of discrimination in the game seriously.

“After considering all relevant issues, including players’ freedom of choice, the board made it clear that it was imperative for the team to take a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.

“The Council was of the opinion that while diversity can and should be expressed in many facets of daily life, this does not apply to taking a stand against racism.

“The board is awaiting a further report from the team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this guideline for the remaining matches of the World Cup.”

South African cricketers are apparently divided on the issue and before their T20 World Cup opener against Australia, players were seen standing, kneeling or raising a fist.

Pacer Anrich Nortje and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen stood with their hands behind their backs, even as their teammates used different ways to express their support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. On Tuesday, both players landed on their knees with the rest of the squad.

In recent months, revelations from black players about feeling isolated on the team have also been investigated. The side is currently led by Temba Bavuma, who is the first black captain of Proteas.

The cricket club also reacted to De Kock’s sudden decision to withdraw from the crucial game for his team.

Before the match, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik tweeted: “Quinton de Kock is not playing because of his stance on the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement”, depicting De Kock refusing to take his knee.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said there must be some “internal problems”.

“Huge shock. There must be something going on internally,” Watson told Star Sports.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara said De Kock’s absence will benefit West Indies.

“It’s going to be a big advantage for the West Indies now that De Kock isn’t playing,” said Lara.

Earlier in the day, the CSA had stated that “concerns were expressed that the differing stances taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of inequality or lack of support for the initiative.”

“Getting on the knee is the global gesture against racism adopted by athletes around the world.”

The Indian cricket team also got the hang of it on Sunday for the tournament opener against Pakistan.

The CSA pledged its support for the BLM movement.

“Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should be reflected in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stance against racism,” said CSA Board Chair Lawson Naidoo in the statement. declaration.

“South Africans were recently joined by people from around the world to celebrate the 90th birthday of our revered Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“What better tribute from the Proteas to an icon of South Africa’s freedom struggle than to show that we are working towards realizing his vision of a united South Africa.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan offered support to de Kock.

"Obviously it's up to the individual to decide if he or she wants to be involved in a move. A cricket board should ask players to do it, but if that person decides they don't want to (sic), it wouldn't give them should stop playing the game of Cricket," he tweeted.

