Nikki Poonacha, Paras Dahiya advance in Fenesta Open Nationals





Top class and former champion Nikki Poonacha needed some time to get his rhythm before beating Sai Karteek Redddy Ganta, while Paras defeated Dahiya Karan Singh at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championships here on Tuesday. Tall Poonacha defeated Reddy 6-4 6-3 in his men’s singles, while fourth seed Dahiya had to work hard to beat Karan Singh 6-2 7-5 in the DLTA complex. “Overall it was a good game for me. It was close to 4-3, but I think I played good tennis. I just came from Tunisia, so I’m starting to get used to the conditions here,” said Poonacha. “It was a good win and a good day. So far my experience with the Fenesta Open has been great. Delhi is my favorite place to play and I’ve won some big tournaments here,” said Nikki. Dahiya was also satisfied with his performance. “I am really grateful to come back here. Today’s game was very good. The first set was good for me. In the second set I started a bit slow but somehow I managed and this is a good win for me to boost my confidence,” he said. Third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha had an easy day in office with a 6-1 6-1 win over Neeraj Yashpaul. “I played well and let me see how it goes on Wednesday. I like to play in the Fenesta Open,” said Nitin. In the women’s singles, Vanshita Pathania was the eighth seed Prerna Bambri with 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. “It was a very long game and I injured myself. I just made it a little difficult for myself at the beginning, but I tried not to focus on the injury and tried to play it out. It was a good game overall and she played well,” said Vanshita. Shruti Ahlawat won 6-0, 6-2 against Pooja Ingale while Farhat Aleen Qamar Shefali crushed Arora 6-2, 6-0. Second seed Vaidehi Chaudhari defeated Niyati Kukreti 6-3, 6-0 and third seed Sravanya Shivani Chilakalapudi Srinidhi S 6-3 7-5. Qualifier Sharmada Balu had it easy, as her opponent Rishika Sunkara allowed the game 6-0, 1-0. Results: Men’s singles: (first round) Paras Dahiya (seeded 4) bt Karan Singh 6-2.7-5; Abhinav S Sanjeev (seeded 5) bt Chandril Sood 6-1.6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha (seeded 3) bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1.6-1; Nikki K Poonacha (placed 1) bt Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta 6-4, 6-3; Jatin Dahiya bt Parikshit Somani 6-1, 6-2; Faisal Qamar bt Vivek Gautam 6-2.6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Ishaque Eqbal (seeded 2) 6-1.6-3; Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Boopathy Sakthivel 6-4,6-1; Vishnu Vardhan bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-4,6-3 Women’s singles: (first round) Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Shefali Arora 6-2.6-0; Shruti Ahlawat bt Pooja Ingale 6-0, 6-2; Sudipta Senthil Kumar bt Priyanshi Sankesh Bhandari 6-3, 7-6(1); Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi (seeded 3) bt Srinidhi S 6-3, 7-5; Sharmada Balu bt Rishika Sunkara 6-0.1-0 (ret.); Vaidehi C Chaudhari (seeded 2) bt Niyati Kukreti 6-3,6-0; Smriti Bhasin bt Mihika Yadav (sown 6) 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4; Vanshita Pathania bt Prerna Bhambri (seeded 8) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 Men’s Doubles: (first round) Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/ Madhwin Kamath bt Chinmaya Dev Chauhan/ Abhishek Gaur 6-1, 6-1; Hemant Kaur/Himanshu Mor bt Raghav Jaisinghani/ Neeraj Yashpaul 6-3, 6-3; Paras Dahiya/ Ishaque Eqbal bt Anvit Bendre/ Parikshit Somnani (sown 4) 4-6, 6-3,10-8; Kunal Anand/ Lakshay Gupta bt Jatin Dahiya/ Dalwinder Singh 6-3, 6-4; Chandril Sood/ Lakshit Sood bt Lohith Aksha Bathrinath/ Prithvi Sekar 6-4, 6-4. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. follow us on facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/tennis-nikki-poonacha-paras-dahiya-advance-in-fenesta-open-nationals-4368173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos