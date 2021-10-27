



Top Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will compete at the WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Tunis from October 27. Achanta Sharath Kamal is the highest ranked Indian table tennis player in the world at 32nd while Sathiyan is 37th in the world. Manika, in the women’s category, ranks 63rd in the world. In the main men’s singles tournament, Sharath Kamal will face Brazil’s Vitor Ishiy in the first round, while Sathiyan will face Spain’s Alvaro Robles. In the women’s singles category, Manika Batra will face Germany’s Nina Mittelham in the first round. Read: Table tennis: Payas Jain was delighted to be the world’s number 1 in the junior category In the men’s doubles, the new pair of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar will face Austrian pair David Serdaroglu and Alexander Chen. Meanwhile, Sathiyan and Harmeet meet Germany’s Tobias Hippler and Kilian Ort in the first round (round of 16). Indian mixed doubles pair Manika and Sathiyan will resume their partnership in this tournament when they play their mixed doubles opening round against Horacio Cifuentes and Camila Arguelles from Argentina. Indian players have mixed fortunes in qualifiers from the WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament Meanwhile, Harmeet Desai, Annanya Basak and Sreeja Akula fell by the wayside in qualifiers and failed to make the main draw of the WTT Contender Table Tennis tournament in Tunis. However, Manav Thakkar, Selena Selvakumar, Madhurika Patkar, Diya Parag Chitale and Krittwika Sinha Roy all have a shot at reaching the main draw after winning two of their three qualifiers. The matches are scheduled for later in the evening. Also read: Table tennis: Abhinand wins bronze in WTT Contender, “ready for greater heights”, says coach When and where to see Indian table tennis players in action? The WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Tunis will be streamed live on the World Table Tennis YouTube channel. Actions from Table 1 to Table 4 can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldTableTennis. The action can also be followed live on social media on the WTT Twitter (https://twitter.com/WTTGlobal) and Instagram pages (https://www.instagram.com/wtt/?hl=en). LIVE action can also be followed on the following broadcast networks: migu – China and Macau XYZ Sports – Germany, Austria and Switzerland ALSO READ Article continues below Elta – Chinese Taipei. The main draw of the WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Tunis starts on October 27 and the finals will be played on October 30. Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee Log in to reply









