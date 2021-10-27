Sports
Mohonasen senior Cuomo wins fourth Section II tennis title
ROTTERDAM — Deja vu took the form of a 4-0 set lead on Tuesday for Loren Cuomo of Schenectady/Mohonasen.
The first time she struggled to finish the set, and after jumping to a 4-0 lead again in the second, the Mohonasen senior didn’t let the tough part happen again.
The top seeded player in the tournament finished 6-0, beating No. 3, Guilderland junior Katrina Setchenkov, 6-3, 6-0 for the Section II Girls’ Individual Tennis Championship at Sportime.
Did we mention déjà vu yet?
It was also the fourth Section II championship for Cuomo, who was in eighth grade when she won her first way back in 2017.
“The biggest difference is having that experience,” Cuomo said. “Now I’m the oldest in the tournament, while before that I was always the youngest and you go in without pressure. When I was in eighth grade, I thought, ‘Oh, let’s see what happens, hit some forehands.’”
Cuomo admitted she felt pressured to win on Tuesday, and when it started to hit her in the closing stages of the first set, she was able to recover.
Setchenkov broke Cuomo’s serve twice in a row to come in 5-2 and held her own for 5-3.
Then she got the deuce in the next game, but Cuomo capped it off with a sharp backhand winner down the line.
“Honestly, I think the key was to stay loose,” Cuomo said. “I told myself, ‘Keep loose, don’t think about the score.’ At one point it was 5-3, and I was like ‘nil-nil.’ I had to pretend I had just started the set, I was trying to serve it out and feeling a little tense.
“It’s always scary because you have people watching you, and you just have to close. Since tennis is such a main sport, it’s all mental. There were a few, like you’re missing one of those forehands and you just want to hit yourself in the head.”
Leading 5-0 in the second set, Cuomo threatened to break her serve, but won four straight runs, the last three of which were backhand winners.
The final was a rematch of the 2019 championship, but Cuomo, who said she was trying to be more aggressive and score points faster in the second set, hadn’t played Setchenkov since.
“I knew I had to start strong and not let it go in the second because she is definitely a come-from-behind player,” said Cuomo. “I kept winning important games, like at 3-0, that was a big one.
“You want to be pushed, and then you feel like you deserve the win more, if you have to work for it. She definitely pushed me a bit during some of those long rallies. I didn’t expect an easy race. And even more pressure , sure, being the last year. Imagine if I lose here.”
Cuomo also occasionally took inspiration from the adjacent field, where Niskayuna eighth division player Jeevika Benki and seventh division player Olivia Dartawan showed their youthful exuberance in doubles against Anna Peles and Zara Patterson from Bethlehem.
Jumping between points and fierce multistep palm claps and shoulder thrusts like baseball players after a home run, fifth-seeded Benki and Dartawan squandered a 4-3 lead in the first set to lose 6-4, but shuffle that out to make the next two, 6. -0, 6-2, to win the championship.
“If we missed a shot, we wouldn’t get hung up on that shot again,” Benki said. “In the first set I knew I was doing that, but after that we kept hitting more consistently.”
“I think we were just starting to believe in each other more, and we were both pumping,” Dartawan said.
In addition to end points to turn the game around, the friends also finish each other’s sentences since first grade.
“We’re just high school students, and winning sections is pretty good…” Benki said. “… It’s fun too,” Dartawan said.
Noted.
“They’re so cute,” Cuomo said. “I looked around and threw a little smile every now and then. It’s definitely fun to watch.”
In the consolation games, Eugeong Choi of Niskayuna defeated Isabella Kaldy of Ballston Spa 6-1, 7-6, and the Shaker doubles team of May Le and Faith Malo defeated Isabel Pecora of Saratoga Springs and Madeline Siebeneck 6-3, 6 -2 .
