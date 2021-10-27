World Series 2021– Braves and Jorge Soler kick off World Series with a bang against the Astros in Game 1

The 2021 World Series has arrived. The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

The Astros, with their plate-stealing scandal over the past two years, are on their third fall classic in the past five seasons. The Braves return for the first time since 1999. Atlanta wants to break a streak of 16 consecutive appearances after the season without a title. That drought is the longest in Major League Baseball history, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.

It’s also an unlikely World Series matchup. Atlanta didn’t have a winning record until August 6, going into the postseason with 88 wins, the fewest of any team. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Braves were underdogs against both the 95-win Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS and the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Winning the pennant made Atlanta just the third team to win a playoff series against a team that had 18 or more regular season wins. The Braves also miss Ronald Acuna Jr., one of the team’s top players, who tore his right ACL in July.

Houston went into the season with 22-1 odds to win the World Series, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook, but became the American League favorite in June. The Astros also led the league in runs scored in the regular season.

Ready for game 1? Charlie Morton will start for the Braves, with Framber Valdez for the Astros.

These are the best plays and moments from the World Series:

Start with a bang

The World Series started with a big bang from Braves-designated batter Jorge Soler when he hit a 2-0 sinker by Framber Valdez into left field in the Crawford Boxes. Here’s some history: Soler is the first player to take the lead with a home run from the top of the first inning — and he did it against a pitcher who is hard to catch, as Valdez allowed a 70% groundball rate in the regular competition. season, best among starters in the majors. Austin Riley later doubled to Ozzie Albies, who had reached on an infield single and stole second, for the quick 2-0 lead. Riley’s double came to a 3-0 count, so Valdez’s inability to take the lead hurt him early.

Leading up to the game, the pundits and analysts wondered if Braves manager Brian Snitker should have left Eddie Rosario in first place, where he had thrived in winning MVP honors in the NLCS. But with the opportunity to add Soler to the lineup in the DH role, Snitker went with the pack matchup and hit Soler leadoff, where he had thrived in September, bringing Rosario back to fifth. This also makes it harder for Dusty Baker to use one of the left-handed relievers later in the game against Freddie Freeman, as Freeman has Soler in front of him instead of Rosario, and the switch-hitting Albies (who crushes left-handers) behind him . — David Schoenfield

Braves’ starter Morton was able to get out of a basesloaded situation in the bottom of the inning.

Arrivals

A most pregame meal in Atlanta?

Waffle House is a big deal in the south. Braised, covered, chopped and covered. Or braised, covered, chopped and peppered. If you know, you know. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, Waffle House was there to cheer up the Braves.

Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson, who is not on the postseason roster, greeted his team with a hearty Waffle House spread.

Congratulations to the Champions of the National League 2021 – @Braves! Time to spread, smother and cover during the World Series! Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 25, 2021

Local teams are ready