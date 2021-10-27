Cricket elbow problem no problem as Smith welcomes Stokes Ashes shot | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





(Reuters) Steve Smith shrugged off concerns that a lingering elbow injury will limit his effectiveness in the Ashes series against England and said he enjoys Ben Stokes’ return to international cricket. Stokes was added to the England squad for the Ashes on Monday after being initially dropped from the list as he continues to recover from mental health issues that had sidelined him since June. But Smith welcomed the inclusion of all-rounders for the highly anticipated series, scheduled for December 8 in Brisbane. It’s great that he’s available now, Smith said. Every time someone comes back from (mental health) that’s great and we love to compete against the best players so it’s great to see them on the plane. I think teams are more dangerous when you have someone like Ben Stokes playing. It certainly adds a lot to their depth, but I was excited and I’m personally happy that he can play some cricket again. It makes for a very good series. Stokes has also dealt with a finger injury that required surgery that kept him out of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Smith is currently in the Gulf, competing in the competition despite ongoing problems with his left elbow, but the former Australia captain is confident he will have few fitness issues by the time of the Ashes series. (My elbow) is in a good place, it feels really good, Smith said. I’m continuing my strength work and rehab so I feel like I’m doing well and progressing well so I don’t have any real concerns (for the Ashes). After speculation that England would not send a full squad to Australia for the Ashes due to the country’s strict pandemic regulations, Smith is looking to see a strong side led by captain Joe Root. It was always their decision whether they wanted to come out or not, but we always want the best players to play in an Ashes series, he said. That is what matters for an Australian or an English cricketer. For us it is the main tournament in the long format of the game. Were excited about the summer ahead, looking forward to seeing some crowds back in Australia and hopefully having a really successful summer of cricket. (Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtaq.com/2021/10/26/cricket-elbow-issue-no-concern-as-smith-welcomes-stokes-ashes-inclusion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos