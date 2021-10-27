NFL’s Washington Football Team Inquiry Won’t Be Released Despite Pressure, Says Commissioner Roger Goodell





NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday doubled down on the league’s decision not to disclose the results of the Washington Football Team workplace culture survey, saying the anonymity of those who participated in the investigation was a was too high a priority for the league to do this. “We are very aware that we are protecting those who have come forward,” Goodell said after six hours of NFL owners’ meetings in downtown Manhattan. “That was a very high priority.” The investigation has come under renewed fire in recent weeks after some of the emails unearthed during the trial became public, resulting in the firing of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. In those emails, Gruden used racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language that has denounced the competition. Calls to release more emails have been rejected. 2 Related On Tuesday, two former Washington Football Team employees arrived at the hotel where the owners met, with copies of a letter they had sent to the league to make the findings of the investigation public. Those former employees specifically named Washington team owner Daniel Snyder, who was not part of team activities in recent months as a result of the investigation, according to Goodell. Snyder’s wife, Tanya, who is co-CEO of the franchise, has taken over day-to-day operations and the team was fined $10 million in the wake of the investigation. “I think he was held accountable,” Goodell said of Daniel Snyder. “More importantly, steps have been taken to ensure it doesn’t happen again.” Goodell also said the league looks forward to partnering with a congressional inquiry into the investigation. Two members of the House Oversight Committee wrote to the league last week saying they were seeking more information about the investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Football Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32481925/nfl-investigation-washington-football-team-released-pressure-commissioner-roger-goodell-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos