Kansas Hockey swept weekend by Dordt | Sport
Fighting adversity remains a challenge for a fledgling Jayhawk hockey club as they moved to the 1-9-0 record after a weekend at the hands of Dordt University.
The defenders were in complete control of Friday-evening’s game and won 8-3. Early in the first period, freshman center Luke Hansen shot a goal into the back of the net to give the Jayhawks the lead. Although it was short lived, Dordt answered back with two goals to take the lead into the second period.
Things started to pick up for the defenders during the second period, with four goals including a power play goal. Junior striker Alex Adler added another for the Jayhawks, thanks to an assist from senior striker Steven Siavelis, but Dordt still had a 6-2 lead.
In the third period, freshman forward Jack Gerber added another goal with assists from freshman forward Aiden Mathey and Hansen. Dordt added two more in the closing period and won 8-3.
In the second game on Saturday, the Jayhawks opened the game against the Defenders. Mathey scored one with assists from Gerber and Hansen, a line that converged during that weekend streak.
Coach Andy McConnell was thrilled with the trio’s freshman performance.
If you’re physical, then you play well, McConnell said. Aiden Mathey, Luke Hansen and Jack Gerber’s line came together this weekend, just when we needed a line to come together. I’m really happy with that, I hope it stays that way, I think so and I’m looking forward to just seeing them grow.
Unfortunately, that would be the Jayhawks’ only goal that game, as Dordt evened the game. The first period ended in 1-1.
Things fell apart for the Jayhawks in the second period, despite a strong start Dordt caught fire and scored four goals in the period, taking full control after the second period with a 5-1 lead.
Heading into the third period, the defenders scored two more goals, ending the weekend sweep with a 7-1 win.
Aidan Pearson, a senior defenseman from Mahtomedi, Minnesota, said it was the Jayhawks to be such a young team fighting to keep up.
I think the biggest struggle for us since such a young group is trying to deal with adversity a little bit more, Pearson said. I mean both times we were up 1-0 and then they scored some quick ones and then the floodgates just opened and our heads dropped and it spiraled from there.
Coach McConnell focused on the highlights of the weekend. Since physicality was one of the most important aspects of hockey, he felt his team showed those strengths.
We’ve added another step to our game, McConnell said. We were a very physical team. I haven’t been with them every weekend, but I haven’t seen them play that physically.
Although the score looked like a blowout, Pearson believes it wasn’t that big of a difference.
Both games didn’t mirror the score as much, Pearson said. They were a lot closer than what the score actually was. It’s just a matter of throwing away one goal at a time and not getting so caught up in the six-goal deficit.
Looking at their upcoming series against Iowa State, he believes the mindset needs to be reset.
I think the mentality is that there is none, we pressed the restart button, Pearson said. If we want to make it far in the playoffs and continue the season, it will be like I said, tearing down the away games one by one, we have to break down the away games one team at a time.
The Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa, where the puck will fall at 9:45 p.m. Friday night.
