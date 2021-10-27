Goenka’s growing interest in sports | Cricket

Red lights are necessary irritants, but stopping at one gave Sanjiv Goenka a moment he hadn’t experienced in years as chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG). Goenka was on his way to the Salt Lake stadium for a game with Atletico de Kolkata (ATK), a football team where he was the majority shareholder. They were the defending champions of the Indian Super League (ISL), but after losing two on the bounce, things didn’t look good early in the second season in 2015.

His car was noticed by a group of young men on motorcycles and they called his name before saying it, in Goenka’s words, don’t worry, you will win, we pray for you. At this point, Goenka paused, doing so a lot between speaking softly in measured sentences. Such spontaneity, he said, as the voice raised just as much. This kind of connection is incredible. How do you weigh that in money, said the man whose business group, according to his website, has an asset base of $6 billion and revenue of $4 billion.

Now owner of the new team from Lucknow in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Goenka told this story late in December morning after getting the rights to IPL’s Pune franchise. By this time, ATK had recovered and made it to the semifinals, and Goenka said the Salt Lake stadium was sold out for the return leg.

We were in his old office in central Kolkata on the fifth floor of Victoria House, the headquarters of the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), the group’s flagship company that supplies power to most of Kolkata. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting, the iconic sports clubs of Maidans, were less than a 20 minute walk away but despite having lived in Kolkata all his life. Harsh Neotia and Utsav Parekh joined Sourav Ganguly to bid successfully for Kolkata’s ISL team.

When he took ownership of ISL in 2014, Goenka had developed an interest in the sport, spurred on by the interactions he had with students shortly after he was first appointed chairman of IIT, Kharagpur in 2002. ISL came at a time when Goenka had consolidated his businesses nearly four years after Rama Prasad Goenka wanted to divide the empire between his sons Sanjiv and Harsh. The spark that started from his association with smart young minds in Kharagpur was amplified at the red light in Kolkata.

The Pune franchise followed months after ATK won ISL1. The RPSG Sports Business now has ATK Mohun Bagan, a team formed by the merger of the ISL and I-League champions in 2020, a team in the table tennis league for franchisees and two award programs, including the Virat Kohli Foundation.

Sport, Goenka had said, is a combination of four Cscommerce, Connect, Communicate and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). But all this has to be financially feasible, even if we lose money to begin with. Like now, where he has explained why the offer of 7090 croren early 2000 crore more than the second highest for Lucknow is not that outrageous as almost 50% return is secured from television rights. It’s an opportunity (even if it’s for two years). The opportunity has a price. Is the cost worth it? The answer for all of us was yes, he said, explaining why he had bid on Pune.

With football and table tennis where the money spent is a fraction of the IPL, brand promotion may not be such a big deal, although Goenka did say the experience of having CESC on ATK’s shirt in 2015 was much more than the investment. With cricket, it could prove an important vehicle for the group’s myriad business interests, from power, fast-moving consumer goods, media and entertainment, retail, IT services and carbon black manufacturing.

Goenka has had bumps but not saved, unlike many corporate titans once associated with football. The Pune franchise finished seventh in 2016. The first season was a disaster and I wanted it to end as soon as possible, with our dignity intact, he told HT in an interview two days before the 2017 IPL final. were exchanged; the captaincy shifted from MS Dhoni to Steve Smith and the team finished second to Mumbai Indians by one point.

After winning two of ISL’s first three iterations and playing the semifinals in another, ATK dropped to ninth place out of 10 teams in 2017-18; the owners are messing with players and coaches after the partnership with Atletico de Madrid, which had a 25% stake from 2014-16, ended. ATK struggled for two seasons due to poor recruitment before Antonio Lopez Habas returned as coach in 2019-20 and they won again. A big part of the win is that Goenka didn’t shy away from putting together an expensive first team.

The vision is that the new club will aim to be successful not only in Bengal, not only in India but also in Asia over a period of time, Goenka had said on the phone on Jan. 16, 2020, after the merger with Mohun Bagan was completed. announced. .

It will take a lot of work to realize that vision and just as much work to get the Lucknow franchise up and running in the IPL. But then Goenka has said that he is not an impatient man.