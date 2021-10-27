Cricket world responds to Quinton De Kock World Cup controversy

Quinton de Kock’s future as part of the South African cricket team is in serious doubt after his refusal to bend his knees against the West Indies.

The decision violated a South African cricket board order in the run-up to the match, which made the anti-racism gesture mandatory for all players.

Ahead of the match, it was announced that De Kock had withdrawn for ‘personal reasons’ before it was later confirmed by Cricket South Africa that it was a direct response to a directive for players to unite and get on their knees.

It is the second time this year that 28-year-old de Kock has refused to participate in the gesture, after doing so before a test match against the West Indies in June.

Although it comes amid a perception of division among the South African squad over the Black Lives Matter protest, footage from their opening game against Australia showed only a few players kneeling or raising their fists.

The response to the incident has already sparked significant backlash, with the fallout expected to dominate headlines throughout the tournament.

While reports on Wednesday morning suggest De Kock has pulled out of the World Cup altogether, and some believe it could also spell the end of De Kock’s South African career.

“I’m afraid we haven’t heard the last of the de Kock issue,” tweeted high-profile commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“I won’t be surprised if we don’t see him in a Protea shirt again.”

West Indian star Kieron Pollard, a teammate of De Kock with IPL side Mumbai Indians, said after the loss to South Africa his sudden withdrawal had surprised his side.

For me personally, I don’t know a single player who didn’t want to take it (take knees). I am not aware of that. So this is kind of news to us or to me, he said.

You know our thoughts on this. It’s something we feel strongly about as a team and as people and we will continue to do it.

Everyone has their own opinion about it, but as I’ve always said, once you’re educated and you understand, we’ll understand why you’re doing it, but I think education is the key, and we don’t want anyone to do it for us in solitude or to feel sorry for us.

Pollard said he needed time to “process” the problem before jumping to conclusions about his IPL teammate.

“All I hear is what happened. I don’t know the truth and fact of the actual case, Pollard added.

I can’t just take that and have an answer or speculation in terms of relationship and stuff. That’s going too deep right now.

Yes, he was my team mate in Mumbai Indians, we played cricket together. That’s where the money stops in terms of everything else. Everything else is speculation. Let’s see what happens next. Give me a chance to digest.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he and the players were equally shocked.

We were clearly surprised and taken aback by the news, Bavuma told reporters after the eight-wicket loss.

Obviously Quinton is a big player for the team, not just with the bat, but the role he plays from a senior point of view and not being at my disposal as captain was clearly something I wasn’t looking forward to.

I think the journey (to the stadium) was about one and a half to two hours. During that trip Quinton, I think, made his decision. We found out — I found out as the captain when we got to the locker room.

Bavuma said De Kock’s decision should be “respected” in any case, but admitted he will not be able to escape the consequences that will come his way.

“Quinton is an adult; he has made his decision. You have to respect the decision he has made, whether you agree with it or not,” he said.

I don’t want to be the one who stirs up any type of drama to say that a certain group had a problem with guys having a choice. We live in South Africa. We are governed by a constitution that gives boys their freedom to express their opinions, their choices.

We cannot escape the consequences of the choices and decisions we make, he said.

On the other hand, some have criticized CSA’s decision to deliver the guideline on bus travel to the stadium before the match.

Agree. When Bavuma said that the decision was made ON THE BUS RIDE to the stadium, it was always going to cause problems. I support the knee, but I also support freedom of speech. This was an orchestrated mess… Tom Head (@WiggumCharm) October 26, 2021

It is of course up to the individual to decide if he or she wants to be involved in a move A cricket board should ask players to do it but if that person decides they don’t want to either it shouldn’t stop them from playing from the game Cricket #T20WorldCup #DeKock Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2021

Earlier in the year, de Kock refused to take a knee for a test match against the West Indies.

At the time, he said he wanted to keep his reasons for it to himself.

My reason? I’ll keep it to myself. It’s my own personal opinion, he said at the time.

It’s everyone’s decision. No one is forced to do anything, not in life. That’s the way I see things.

The former South African captain is expected to make a statement on the latest issue soon.