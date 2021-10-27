Sports
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews closes door to unvaccinated tennis players as state won’t apply for waiver after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments
Health Minister Greg Hunt also threw the ball back in Victoria court.
In the field of tennis [we have a] pretty simple point of view, which is: you can enter if you’re double vaccinated, Mr Hunt said Wednesday.
If a state seeks an exemption for someone to enter a workplace program or similar event and they are not vaccinated, they can enter if that state requests it. However, they are subject to the two-week quarantine, and that is without fear or favour.
In response, Mr Andrews said Victoria would not seek exceptions for players who had not been vaccinated, meaning the issue was basically resolved.
What I want to make very clear is that the state of Victoria will not apply for waivers for unvaccinated players, he said.
I do not apply for waivers for unvaccinated players. We therefore do not apply for an exemption, then no exemption will be granted. And then the whole problem is basically solved.
I’m not really going to demand that people sitting in the stands, people working at the event, be vaccinated when there are no players, so I wouldn’t request an exemption.
Morrisons said there are exceptions for a reason, but unvaccinated travelers will still have to quarantine for two weeks.
If there’s a special exemption that’s warranted for an economic reason … it can happen, but you have to follow the health rules in that state, he said.
Two weeks of quarantine for unvaccinated people; that’s sensible.
It’s nice to have clear and firm rules, but there needs to be a little flexibility so we can live with the virus.
In Victoria, professional athletes fall under the government’s vaccine mandate for authorized workers. Last week, Federal Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said double jab requirements applied to all visitors to Australia, and there were no exceptions for tennis players.
Mr Andrews previously endorsed Mr Hawkes’ comments that double vaccination was a prerequisite for entry into Australia.
That is a matter for the Commonwealth, Andrews said Tuesday. No one trying to pretend they are state governments [which] issue visas or passports.
If the federal government has a different opinion after what the immigration minister said recently, … then they can explain why it has changed and when they can respond accordingly.
Mr Andrews also highlighted the juxtaposition that staff working at Melbourne Park in January must be vaccinated.
The ball children must be double vaxxed if they are older than 12 [years of age]. Anyone going there will be doubly vaxxed, the staff will be doubly vaxxed, he added Tuesday.
I don’t know if it will necessarily become a problem as I don’t know that people who are not Australian citizens who have not been vaccinated will be allowed in what the Immigration Secretary said recently and I couldn’t agree more .
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Tuesday he believed the risk from unvaccinated players could be adequately managed through the quarantine system.
Tennis Australia has been working frantically to present multiple models to the government on how to fix this problem.
Vaccination coverage among professional tennis organizations, the Womens Tennis Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals, has been slow.
