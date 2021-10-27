UK Womens Golf remains in sixth place en route to Ally Final

WEST POINT, ma’am. The Kentucky women’s golf team’s multi-player streak, who posted underperforming rounds, ended Tuesday at seven in a row at The Ally.

sophomore Laney Frye was the only Wildcat to have a subpar score and put in an impressive streak going back to the second tournament of the fall season. A few missteps late and a handful of uncharacteristic highs ended the run and ruined what was to be another solid round early in the day.

Still, on a day when some Wildcats struggled to hit the ball, the UK held their ground and are tied for sixth after a 3-over-par 291 in the second of three rounds at Old Waverly Golf Club (par 72 , 6,280 yards) at West Point, Mississippi. The Wildcats are on par with number 16 Texas A&M at 4-over par overall, trailing third by just eight shots.

With Frye’s 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday, she joined the fifth year senior Rikke Svejgard Nielsen in the top 15 at 1-under par overall. They are tied for 13th place.

“I’m going to sound like a broken record here, but we’re really that close to putting together a great round of golf,” said the British head coach. Golda Chest said. “This team plays with the heart. Some of them really struggle with hitting the ball, but they find ways to get the ball in the hole. We know what we’re capable of and if we can do some things to our liking and get some momentum, then watch out. We’re going to go out and play hard tomorrow and give it everything we’ve got.”

no. 13 Alabama maintained its lead. At 13 under par, the Crimson Tide is four shots away from number 7 Florida. Alabama’s Benedetta Moresco is still at the front of the field of 72 players with a five-shot lead at 15 under par.

The final round of The Ally and Kentucky’s final round of the fall four-tournament season kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET with a shotgun start. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

Frye posted her team-high-binding sixth round of par or better with a 70 in the second round. Her scorecard was fairly clean with an almost bogey-free round.

The sophomore from Nicholasville, Kentucky, went out in 35 with eight pars and a birdie and tied it in back nine with six pars, two birdies and a bogey. She is looking for her second top 10 show of the season.

Svejgård Nielsen had an equally smooth lap. The fifth-year senior carded identical 36s on every nine with seven pars, a birdie and a bogey on every nine.

After a one-tournament absence, Svejgård Nielsen looks to her best finish of the fall.

Junior Marissa Wenzler recovered from a tournament-opening 76 with a 1-over-par 73 in the second round. She rolled in four birdies on Tuesday, including two over the first three holes.

Wenzler was 1-under par on his way to number 14 that day, but bogeyed on two of the last five holes. With a score of 5 over par overall, she is tied for 43rd.

For the second time in her last eight collegiate rounds, junior Jensen Castle failed to score a round of par or better. It was a rare birdie-less day for the 2021 US Women’s Amateur champion. Despite the lack of reds, Castle stayed in the top 20 for the first half of the day with eight straight pars to a double bogey at number 9. She got back on track with six more straights, but made two bogeys from the final three holes.

With a score of 3-par overall after a 71 on Monday, Castle is in 28th place.

The normally consistent Maria Villanueva Aperribay could not overcome a handful of high marks. She made a three-hole double bogey and a triple on another and couldn’t compensate with birdies. With an 81 she has fallen to a tie for 60th place at 11-over par.

However, Villanueva Aperribay has shown resilience before. Last season, after shooting an 83 in the second round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, the Spaniard came back with three scores of 69 in her next six rounds.

Playing as an individual, freshman Marta Lopez Echevarria is in 67th place with a total of 16 over par. She scored an 80 for the second consecutive day.

This week’s field consists of 12 teams, 11 of which are from the Southeastern Conference and five of which are in the top 15 of the first Golfstat rankings of the season. UK is ahead of one of them, Arkansas, in third place, with 10 six shots.

Old Waverly Golf Club was founded in 1988 and has since become one of the most highly regarded private courses in the country thanks to its beautiful backdrops and scenery. The course was designed by award-winning duo Bob Cupp and Jerry Pate, whose ladder is a former US Open champion. Regularly featured in Golf Week’s Top 100 and Golf Digest’s Top 100, this club was the former site of the US Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.

This is Kentucky’s second consecutive appearance in The Ally. UK finished 12th a season ago.

It also marks the Wildcats’ final tournament of the fall 2021 season. Kentucky is back-to-back in the top five for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

