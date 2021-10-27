Pakistan celebrates T20 victory with Coke Studio’s ‘Cricket Khidaiye’ anthem





Coke Studio, a Pakistani music platform known for the best talent in the country, celebrated the first win of Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup against India on Sunday and released a new Punjabi rap song. Cricket Khidaiye, with Atif Aslam, Faris Shafi and Talal Qureshi. Dipping into rap for the first time in the new song, Atif Aslam lends his dynamic vocals to an anthem that became an instant online hit as fans celebrated the country’s victory at the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Dubai. The Pakistani stars performed with a relentless spirit to energetic, adrenaline-pumping beats in the new music video, which was shot in a stadium with fireworks in the background and footage of a vintage car racing through the desert. Omer Ahmed, Aslam’s manager, wrote the lyrics for the star’s rap debut. The first day I went to the studio to see him, I was a little late, he recalls, adding that the crew was ready for the day. Nothing was written, it was just the melody. After morning prayer the next day he asked God to bless him in [his] use of expressions and words reminiscent of these words from the Qur’an, which translates to ‘help from Allah and a near victory'”. So I went to the studio with the same thoughts in my head and wrote two versions of the song and Coke Studio approved one, said Mr. Ahmed. The uplifting song was meant to encourage players and fuel the Pakistani crowd watching the T20 World Cup around the world. Cricket fans took to the streets in Dubai after the win, chanting national slogans to celebrate their team’s defeat from India at the World Cup. Pakistan seals first World Cup victory [neighbouring] India, said Amaan Akram, a Pakistani national living in Dubai. This called for an anthem and none other than my favorite singer Atif Aslam and the brilliant rappers Faris and Talal. It is iconic and an instant hit among Pakistanis around the world. Launched in 2008, Coke Studio Pakistan is an international music franchise that highlights the country’s diversity through collaborations between renowned and emerging talent, while also paying tribute to the classics and creating fusions and new genres. Updated: October 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2021/10/26/pakistan-celebrates-t20-victory-with-cricket-khidaiye-anthem-by-coke-studio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos