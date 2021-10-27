Ex-Michigan soccer players call for university president and head athletic coach to resign

About 100 protesters marched to the University of Michigan Tuesday evening, calling for the resignation of the school’s president and the head coach of the athletic school.

The group — which includes former athletes, current students and others — gathered to express their disapproval of the university’s response to hundreds of former patients who say they were sexually assaulted by former physician Robert Anderson during his time as an employee in michigan . Jon Vaughn and Chuck Christian, a pair of former Wolverine football players who say they were attacked by Anderson during team-mandated physical exams, camped outside the home of college president Mark Schlissel for most of October and asked Schlissel to help them. Meet.

“We want him to go,” Vaughn told the crowd after they marched to the front of Schlissel’s house.

Anderson worked in Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. For much of that time, he worked closely with the campus sports teams. He died in 2008, a decade before the first public reports of his abusive behavior surfaced. An investigation commissioned by the university and published by the law firm WilmerHale in May found that Anderson was involved in “countless cases” of sexual misconduct, and several other university employees failed to act when they received credible complaints about Anderson.

Former patients of Anderson have accused at least 10 university officials of ignoring complaints about Anderson. The only employee on that list who still works at the university is head coach and deputy sports director Paul Schmidt.

Schmidt has been working in the athletics department since the mid-1980s. Former players say Schmidt joked about the treatment players received when they visited Anderson and had to “drop their drawers.” Schmidt denied those claims in interviews with police and with WilmerHale’s university-hired investigators. He told investigators he knew Anderson did rectal exams on players, but said he “assumed they were appropriate and never thought Dr. Anderson had abused a patient.”

Protesters carried signs and chanted “Fire Schmidt” on Tuesday night. Current Michigan student Eli Merren, who is part of the student-led group Michigan Students Against Sexual Assault that organized Tuesday’s rally, said their focus for the evening was to make sure their feelings about Schlissel and Schmidt were heard. .

“[Schmidt] still works here. Why are we letting that happen?” he said. “We’re here today to get him fired.”

Vaughn, a former running back who was the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 1990, said he wanted to meet Schlissel when he first began his campus sit-in on October 9. Christian joined him a week later. Schlissel acknowledged the protesters at a recent board meeting and said he applauded their courage.

A university spokeswoman, Kim Broekhuizen, said on Tuesday that it would not be appropriate for Schissel to meet with the former players due to pending lawsuits. Vaughn and Christian are among hundreds suing the university. The school launched a mediation process last September to try to settle those lawsuits, but no resolution has yet been reached. Broekhuizen said plaintiffs in the lawsuits can share their stories with university leadership during public board meetings.

“Since initial reports early last year, our council and president have listened closely to survivors of the abuse of the late Dr. Robert Anderson,” she said in a statement. “We thank them again for sharing their stories directly with us and through the lawyers many have hired to represent them.”

Vaughn and Christian say they want a more personal meeting with Schlissel. Vaughn said Tuesday he plans to stay on campus for 100 days before being reassessed. Tuesday was his 18th day.

The two were joined by other survivors of an attack while on campus, including Tad Deluca, a former Michigan wrestler who first raised concerns about Anderson in 1975 and raised hundreds in recent years after he killed current directors. warned about his experience. with Anderson by writing a letter in 2018. Those men have also been joined by other athletes who say they were attacked by former Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar and former Ohio State doctor Richard Strauss.