Sports
Ex-Michigan soccer players call for university president and head athletic coach to resign
About 100 protesters marched to the University of Michigan Tuesday evening, calling for the resignation of the school’s president and the head coach of the athletic school.
The group — which includes former athletes, current students and others — gathered to express their disapproval of the university’s response to hundreds of former patients who say they were sexually assaulted by former physician Robert Anderson during his time as an employee in michigan . Jon Vaughn and Chuck Christian, a pair of former Wolverine football players who say they were attacked by Anderson during team-mandated physical exams, camped outside the home of college president Mark Schlissel for most of October and asked Schlissel to help them. Meet.
“We want him to go,” Vaughn told the crowd after they marched to the front of Schlissel’s house.
Anderson worked in Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. For much of that time, he worked closely with the campus sports teams. He died in 2008, a decade before the first public reports of his abusive behavior surfaced. An investigation commissioned by the university and published by the law firm WilmerHale in May found that Anderson was involved in “countless cases” of sexual misconduct, and several other university employees failed to act when they received credible complaints about Anderson.
Former patients of Anderson have accused at least 10 university officials of ignoring complaints about Anderson. The only employee on that list who still works at the university is head coach and deputy sports director Paul Schmidt.
Schmidt has been working in the athletics department since the mid-1980s. Former players say Schmidt joked about the treatment players received when they visited Anderson and had to “drop their drawers.” Schmidt denied those claims in interviews with police and with WilmerHale’s university-hired investigators. He told investigators he knew Anderson did rectal exams on players, but said he “assumed they were appropriate and never thought Dr. Anderson had abused a patient.”
Protesters carried signs and chanted “Fire Schmidt” on Tuesday night. Current Michigan student Eli Merren, who is part of the student-led group Michigan Students Against Sexual Assault that organized Tuesday’s rally, said their focus for the evening was to make sure their feelings about Schlissel and Schmidt were heard. .
“[Schmidt] still works here. Why are we letting that happen?” he said. “We’re here today to get him fired.”
Vaughn, a former running back who was the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 1990, said he wanted to meet Schlissel when he first began his campus sit-in on October 9. Christian joined him a week later. Schlissel acknowledged the protesters at a recent board meeting and said he applauded their courage.
A university spokeswoman, Kim Broekhuizen, said on Tuesday that it would not be appropriate for Schissel to meet with the former players due to pending lawsuits. Vaughn and Christian are among hundreds suing the university. The school launched a mediation process last September to try to settle those lawsuits, but no resolution has yet been reached. Broekhuizen said plaintiffs in the lawsuits can share their stories with university leadership during public board meetings.
“Since initial reports early last year, our council and president have listened closely to survivors of the abuse of the late Dr. Robert Anderson,” she said in a statement. “We thank them again for sharing their stories directly with us and through the lawyers many have hired to represent them.”
Vaughn and Christian say they want a more personal meeting with Schlissel. Vaughn said Tuesday he plans to stay on campus for 100 days before being reassessed. Tuesday was his 18th day.
The two were joined by other survivors of an attack while on campus, including Tad Deluca, a former Michigan wrestler who first raised concerns about Anderson in 1975 and raised hundreds in recent years after he killed current directors. warned about his experience. with Anderson by writing a letter in 2018. Those men have also been joined by other athletes who say they were attacked by former Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar and former Ohio State doctor Richard Strauss.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32481974/ex-michigan-football-players-call-university-president-head-athletic-trainer-resign
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]