Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews closes door to unvaccinated tennis players for 2022 Australian Open





Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has closed the door to unvaccinated tennis players competing in the Australian Open after federal governments imposed 180 rules on the border rules. A week after immigration minister Alex Hawke indicated that unvaccinated players should not be allowed to enter the country, Prime Minister said Scott Morrison said waivers for that group to enter remain in effect. But Andrews has drawn a line in the sand to state that his government will not request waivers or allow unvaccinated players to play at a tournament where other employees and fans are all vaccinated. The federal government controls the border and as far as anything the federal government says about it is clear, because their stance has dropped 180 degrees from what the immigration secretary said, Andrews told reporters on Wednesday. Just what I’m making clear on behalf of every vaccinated Victorian who does the right thing… the only fair thing to do is be very clear to every Victorian, my government will not apply for an exemption for unvaccinated players. Andrews said the government will have to request exemptions for vaccinated players because the number will exceed the limit. Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says it is fair to ban unvaccinated players from Melbourne Park. Credit: Getty But he said it wouldn’t be very fair for vaccinated Victorians and tennis fans to let unvaccinated players into Melbourne Park to play. I’m not going to ask and actually demand that people sitting in the stands, people working at the event, be vaccinated while players aren’t, Andrews said. So I wouldn’t apply for an exemption, so the problem is basically solved. Tennis officials have never released vaccination rates, and estimates range from 50 percent to nearly 80 assuming players waited until their season was over to get the jab. Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have refused to reveal whether they have been vaccinated. Credit: Getty No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who played in this year’s Australian Open and US Open finals, have declined to disclose their status. Djokovic in particular has been on the fence about getting vaccinated or coming to Australia if harsh quarantine is required. To be honest, I’m not particularly concerned about (tennis pushback), Andrews said. I’m not going to facilitate them to come here. They don’t have to come here, it’s not a must. The prime minister indicated that he will follow the same approach when Formula 1 returns to Melbourne in April 2022.

