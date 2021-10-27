Badgers Head Coach Mark Johnson Continues Historic Hockey Career The Badger Herald





In 1977, the Wisconsin Mens Hockey team went to Olympia Stadium in Detroit to face the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game. The game was tight the entire time and saw the Badgers take a 65 win in overtime. Mark Johnson scored two goals in that game and hoisted the National Championship trophy with his father, the head coach. Johnson continued to have a storied career for the next 44 years, both on the ice and behind the bench. Before even playing in an NHL game, Johnson was a vital part of the Miracle on Ice 1980 Olympic hockey team. He scored two goals in the iconic semi-final to lead the US over the Soviet Union. After winning the gold medal, he was later named team MVP. Just a month later, Johnson made his NHL debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He would play in the league for 11 years and five different teams. He was named to the 1984 all-star game and captained the Hartford Whalers for three seasons. Basketball for men: who to watch and what to expect this seasonAfter more than 18 months of anticipation, Greg Gard and the new men’s crew are looking to breathe new life into the Kohl Center Read… After a playing career in which he entered the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, he went on to have the most successful part of his career. In 2002, Johnson was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Womens Hockey program. What came next is nothing short of a storied tenure as the program’s head coach. Johnson has never had a losing season as head coach, giving him a 79.6% win rate. He led the Badgers to nine national championship games and won six theirs. Johnson has won four Coach of the Year awards in the process and coached the 2010 Olympic women’s team to a silver medal. The list of achievements goes on for a while when it comes to Mark Johnson. But continuing his family legacy is one of the most important aspects of his career. Johnson’s father, Badger Bob Johnson, was one of the most successful coaches in Wisconsin Mens hockey history. Now Johnson’s children are all continuing the family legacy. Johnson’s son and daughter both played for The Badgers hockey programs and his son Chris was an assistant coach at the University of Augsburg. Women’s football: struggling to get over the humpIt was a rocky Big Ten opening for the Badger women’s soccer team as they entered October back-to-back Read… This season is the Ties Women Hockey team is looking to defend their national championship from last season. Starting in the 80’s, they currently hold the #1 spot in the U.S. College Hockey Organizations rankings. Johnson looks set to continue his historic career and undefeated season this weekend as the Badgers take on Ohio State at Madison’s La Bahn Arena.

