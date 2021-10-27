T20 World Cup 2021: Team India welcomes unusually long break | Cricket News





For months in bubbles on the road, Team India welcomes unusually long break before game in New Zealand

Time is a luxury if you are an Indian cricketer. The calendar ticks by faster than a taximeter. And ‘free time’ is like a splash of drinkable water in the middle of a desert.

Right now, this set of 15 UAE cricketers can trade anything to squeeze some time for a breather. Aside from form, fitness and combinations, the Indian team would only have wished for some time to breathe new life into an emotionally charged high-octane match like the one they played against Pakistan on Sunday night.

As the match progressed, the jaded Men in Blue fell behind on every pass. The result: a 10-wicket defeat. As much as the defeat would hurt, these players would have breathed a sigh of relief knowing that after a week of playing against New Zealand they will be playing their next game on Sunday. That’s an unusually long break between two games for a tournament as compact as this. “We will have time to think,” said captain Virat Kohli after the loss to Pakistan last Sunday.

"It (this break) works really well for us from all points of view, knowing that we've already had a full season. We've played the IPL, which is high octane in itself in testing conditions in the UAE. These big breaks are going to be us." help as a team to be in the best physical condition we need to play this intense tournament," Kohli's iteration shows how much they craved every minute to relax their muscles and mind.

The Indian cricketers have been jumping from one bio-bubble to another for 15 months. They live in a parallel universe that only has windows for a view of ‘normal life’. Even before the pandemic, the board had started pulling all the resources and spending every technology to optimize the load on the bodies of these cricketers. ‘Workload management’ became the key phrase behind the sustainability of quality cricket this team played. Lately there has been little room for the famous ‘workload management’. The board has not provided any official service to address the mental health of these players.

Momentum would be the determining factor in a squad tournament. Players prefer to be in the middle of the action. It gets the adrenaline pumping. You certainly don’t want to get to the point of having to restart the engine and wait for it to warm up. Only the men of Virat Kohli desperately need to give their overworked and overheated engines some time to cool down, refuel and get back to work without much worrying about breaking down again.

“The break of the week will help us to regroup as a team. Go to training to do the things we want to prepare and come back to the day confident. preparation time will come out again in a positive frame of mind,” added the skipper.

The panic button is never an option in high-performance sports, but a reset button never hurts. It is time to think about the combinations, plans and the working method. The team management has not had time to deal with the uncertainty surrounding Hardik Pandya’s availability as a bowler.

The field behaves differently with the dew nearby. The spin-heavy squad needs a rethink. There are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, the face of India’s fast-paced bowling revolution, who run up and down at high intensity for five months. BCCI, NCA have invested huge amounts of time and resources to ensure that these two assets are ready to take the field in various formats. As Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggle to get into top form, Bumrah must now bear the brunt of the attack.

Picking up an abandoned IPL season, the players have literally been playing in an oven in the desert for over a month with the heavy franchise hovering over their heads and then the otherworldly pressure of the passionate fans back in the country by the time the T20 World Cup came around.

Perhaps the tournament for India would start again this weekend!

