College Football Recruitment: Eliminating Bug Biting in 2022 Home Stretch Recruitment Class





Early coaching carousel, more recruits on the move. It could be that simple in the age of instant response and empowerment of high school players. Heck, another vacancy opened up this week. Recruiting college football has always been relatively fluid at this time of year, at least in this modern internet age, but the pace feels like less than two months until the early signing period. Before prospects make their decisions official with a binding National Letter of Intent, the traffic between commitment lists will continue. Take a look at how different top leagues look compared to how teams are ranked on October 1. It won’t look the same on Monday for the November team rankings update. The fluidity has a lot to do with it, and the 48-hour workweek has provided a handful of additional examples of why. It played again on Tuesday night, when Minnesota picked up Nathan Jones’s commitment. Brock (Texas) High School’s tight end, which could grow into an offensive tackle at the next level, was dedicated to Abilene Christian in the state before the sudden change of heart. Pitt did this the day before, turning a summer commitment to Temple into a pickup for the Panthers at Kyle Louis recruiting. It appears that Pat Narduzzi’s staff has been pushing more consistently for East Orange’s (NJ) defensive projection of late, in a move that has paid off for arguably the ACC’s best on-field product in 2021. We’ve seen Power 5 programs go down the drain to poach prep talent, but it’s not the only story of prospects finding their way back into the open recruiting market. The traditional clearances have already arrived this week where one can expect. Ty Kana withdrew from his promise to the USC Trojans, citing the coaching staff when he made his decision public. The Katy (Texas) linebacker originally chose to play for Clay Helton in February, well after offers came in from Colorado, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and others. Another standout in Houston made headlines with a cancellation attributed more to that of a flip — only that two programs seem to jump forward after the news. Julian Humphrey, a top 15 cornerback from Clear Lake High School, took a step back from Florida that many saw coming. Both Texas A&M and Georgia are squarely in the mix. Humphrey’s move came after visits to College Station and Athens this month and another defensive pullout, Jordan Allen, is similar. On Monday, he relinquished a promise to Penn State, fresh off a weekend in town to see Ole Miss. Miami, Tennessee and Louisville featured in the top group for the Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy—notice before initially choosing PSU in July. Tuesday may also have revealed a different kind of separation between program and prospect. According to Wolverine Digest, the move was expected from Tay’Shawn Trent and Michigan. The standout in the state, a towering 6’4″ wide receiver from Harper Woods, Michigan, announced that he planned to play for another program in the afternoon. Trent was in Louisville over the weekend. The above just lists some of the changes that will be seen in the 2022 recruiting class. More are on the way in the lead up to pen meeting paper to make things official on December 15th. The carousel and of course more game visits will push the fluidity meter that much faster.

