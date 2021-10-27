Sports
Scott Morrison on Australian Open vaccine saga, Novak Djokovic, Daniel Andrews
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has fired back at Scott Morrison after the Prime Minister confirmed that unvaccinated tennis players will be allowed to enter the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.
A Leaked Email to WTA Players claimed that unvaccinated stars will be allowed to compete in the grand slam next year after completing 14 days of hotel quarantine Down Under.
The email from the governing body of women’s tennis said fully vaccinated players will not have to go into quarantine or stay in bubbles at all during the major, which will take place in Melbourne in January.
Speaking on channel 7s sunrise, Mr Morrison said unvaccinated tennis players may enter the country but must undergo two weeks of quarantine.
The same rules should apply to everyone, he said Tuesday morning. If I hadn’t been double vaccinated when I got home from Glasgow, I’d be quarantined in Sydney for two weeks.
The same rules apply to everyone, whether you’re a grand slam winner, a prime minister, a business traveler, a student, or whoever you are.
At the moment there are still many people coming to Australia under certain arrangements, but if you are not vaccinated you will have to quarantine in Victoria.
Morrison later elaborated on Channel 9s Today: We are going to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, one of the lowest death rates from Covid and the strongest economy coming from Covid. So that tells me that our plans have worked quite well.
Moving on, I think we just need to be sensible and practical. We want big events in this country, a lot of jobs depend on that. We want Australia to show the world that we’re open, we’re on it and our lives are raging back as we see, now in New South Wales and Victoria and even here in the ACT.
We just have to move on.
But Andrews drew a line in the sand later on Tuesday, firing back at Morrisons’ comments.
What I want to make very clear is that the state of Victoria will not apply for waivers for unvaccinated players, he said.
I do not apply for waivers for unvaccinated players. We therefore do not apply for an exemption, then no exemption will be granted. And then the whole problem is basically solved. I’m not really going to demand that people sitting in the stands, people working at the event, be vaccinated when there are no players, so I wouldn’t request an exemption.
Earlier this week, Andrews said that if everyone in Melbourne Park must be fully vaccinated to attend the Australian Open, the same rules should apply to players.
You’re trying to get to most of Europe in the US, really, so many different parts of Asia if you’re not vaccinated, Mr Andrews told ABC radio. Like, you just don’t get a visa, why would it be any different here?
I don’t think it’s too much to say, if you want one of those visas and you want to come here, you have to get double vaxxed.
All the people who watch tennis at the Australian Open, they will be double vaxxed, all the people who work there will be double vaxxed. It goes without saying that if you want to enter the country to participate in that tournament, you must also be double vaxxed.
Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked male player in the world chasing his fourth straight Australian Open title and 10th overall, has spoken about his antivax tendencies in the past. He has declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, telling Serbian newspaper Blic last week that it was a private matter.
Things are as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne, said Djokovic.
I will not disclose my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate investigation.
Of course I want to go, Australia is my most successful Grand Slam tournament. I want to participate, I love this sport and I am still motivated.
I am following the situation regarding the Australian Open. I think like this year there will be a lot of restrictions, but I doubt there will be too many changes.
The 2021 Australian Open is scheduled for Monday, January 17.
