Rutgers hockey ready to organize Big Ten Tournament

For the first time in program history, the No. 3 Rutgers field hockey team will host the Big Ten Tournament. The game kicks off next Thursday at the Bauer Track and Field Complex on the Busch campus. It continues the next day and ends on that Sunday.

Were very excited to host the Big Ten Tournament, said head hockey coach Meredith Civico. It’s great to play for our fans and families and in New Jersey where hockey is so big.

According to a program official, the COVID-19 precautions for the event will be in accordance with university policies.

As teams enter their final weekend of play, the placement is still unknown, although at the time of publication the Scarlet Knights (13-3, 5-2) third in the Big Ten, behind No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Iowa, the two teams Rutgers fell for fell.

The national rankings are dominated by the Big Ten. Six of the top eight teams play in the conference. No. 21 Ohio State also cracked the top 25.

It’s exciting, it’s a competition this year, senior said back Curry Burns . With five or six teams in the top ten, every game is a fight and I think we’re playing better against better opponents, so it’s going to be the best hockey there is.

With two games left before the tournament, one against a Big Ten opponent, the Knights had already amassed a record of victories. A win this Friday against Michigan State would be their sixth conference win of the season, and the most in program history since entering the conference. Rutgers beat 10 ranked teams during the season, beating teams as high as they were back then. 3 Northwest.

defeat opponents 33-17 certainly helps those efforts. Senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz was in the pipeline for most of the season. Glatz built a .981 goals against average, good for second in the Big Ten.

Another advantage the knights have over the rest of the competition is home advantage.

From the first day of the preseason (Civico) said we have the greatest advantage that we can practice and play on this field every day, said graduate student midfielder Katie Larmour . It’s so special to have one last tournament at home, especially for us seniors.

Rutgers has seen contributions from players of all ages on the pitch. One of the leading goalscorers is in her rookie year, while the other is in her fourth year. freshman midfielder Lucy Bannatyne got into the starting grid for the first game and hasn’t left it since. One of her 6 goals was the winner of the double overtime match against then No. 16 Syracuse.

Three weeks ago, Bannatyne was… crowned Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her first assist on the Knights led the way to an extra time goal. At that point in the season, there was a three-way tie for the team leader in goals scored with 4. Bannatyne had also received the same award after the first week of play.

Senior Midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer shares the team leader in goals and leads Rutgers with nine assists and 21 shots on goal.

Although there are only a few days left until the tournament starts, preparations for the tournament started months ago.

We started planning for this last spring, our facility staff has been incredible, Civico said. We brought in vendors and food trucks and clothes and lights and music and sound systems. We did everything we could to make this the biggest event and biggest Big Ten tournament possible.