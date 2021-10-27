Game 1 Under Dome…NFL Virus Progress…Blackhawks Turmoil | National news from the Associated Press





The retractable roof of Minute Maid Parks in HOUSTON (AP) will be closed Tuesday night for Game 1 of the World Series, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said they would open it for Game 2. a temperature of 72 degrees for the first pitch. The roof has not been open this late season and is rarely open during the season due to the hot and humid Houston weather. (backslash)NEW YORK (AP) The NFL is encouraged by the progress made in preventing the widespread spread of COVID-19 among its 32 teams, while concerned about an increase in soft tissue injuries. dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted Tuesday during the first personal owner meetings since December 2019 that a low COVID-19 positive rate between 0.04% and 0.06% is largely due to vaccinations. and protocols work. EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (AP) The New York Giants have placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve with a fractured ACL and a high ankle sprain. Peppers was injured in the third quarter in the Giants 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. He is the third of the Giants team captains to sustain a seasonal injury. He joins center guard Nick Gates, who suffered a broken leg, and linebacker Blake Martinez, who is out with an ACL injury. CHICAGO (AP) There has been a shock in the Chicago Blackhawks front office. General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an independent review found that the Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the 2010 Stanley Cup run. The NHL has fined the team $2 million for the organizations inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response. The former Blackhawks video coach allegedly sexually assaulted two players, while the front office knew nothing and did nothing. QUINCY, Mass (AP) A lawyer for former New England Patriots security Patrick Chung says her client looks forward to being fully cleared of charges of assault and violence against a family member or relative. Prosecutors allege Chung pushed a woman to the ground and beat her in front of her Massachusetts home on Monday. The Patriot Ledger reports that Chung has been released without bail. Chung’s fiancé spoke on his behalf in court and said the woman hit Chung first when he tried to leave.

