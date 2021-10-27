2021 Football Black List Celebrates Marcus Rashford, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ivan Toney and Nikita Parris | Football news





Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been blacklisted for the second year in a row. He is joined by Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Arsenal Women’s Nikita Parris. Image:

Ivan Toney has had a productive year at Brentford in both the Championship and Premier League

The blacklist of football was founded in 2008 by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann and members are selected by a panel of experts from the black community and the football industry. Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore were recognized in the coaching and management section, alongside Manchester United’s head of player development Justin Cochrane. Image:

England international Nikita Parris came to Arsenal in the summer for a club record amount

Sky Sports News presenter Ade Oladipo was included in the media category with former Arsenal Women defender Alex Scott, who now presents Football Focus on the BBC. Leon Mann MBE, Co-Founder of the Football Black List, said: “There is regular talk of black excellence in football on the pitch – and we also want to highlight the contribution of black leaders off the pitch to the sport. Image:

Nuno Espirito Santo became Spurs boss last summer

“This list of influential game changers is a snapshot of the contribution black communities make to football. Those named today join an illustrious group that has been on the list for the past decade — including Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey.” Football Black List 2021 complete Players off the field Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women

Cyrus Christie, Fulham

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England Administration Dayne Matthieu, Head of Protection and Welfare, Tottenham Hotspur

Fleur Robinson, CEO, Wrexham

Paul Monekosso Cleal, Equality Adviser, Premier League

Sarah Ebanja, CEO, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Steve Smithies, CEO, Cheshire FA Coaching and Management Darren Moore, Manager, Sheffield Wednesday

Justin Cochrane, Head of Player Development, Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager, Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Hall, head coach under 23, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica

William Boye, Chairman and Manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls’ FC Advertisement Claudia Wilmot, Director of Operations, Leaders in Sport

Gus Hurdle, Executive Producer, EA Sports

Javan Odegah, Strategic Account Manager, Leaders in Sport

Remmie Williams, Commercial Manager, the FA

Simbi Sonuga, Senior Account Manager, Octagon Community and base Andrew Laylor, School Partnership Officer – Manchester United Foundation

Aneequa Prescod-Wright, Coach, Hackney Laces FC

Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted

Jawahir Roble, Soccer Coach and Referee, Jason Roberts Foundation

Patsy Andrews, basic referee, the FA LGBTQ+ Amy Allard-Dunbar, Youth Panel Education Officer, Football v Homophobia Media Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports

Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus

Andrew Spence, Series Producer, Unedited

Fadumo Olow, Social Media Sports Editor, The Telegraph

Helen Campbell, Multi-Camera Director, Premier League Productions practitioners Aji Ajibola, Referee, FA Council

Daniel Mills, Educator, Show Racism the Red Card

Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS

Jackie Ferdinand, Director of Protection and Inclusion, West Ham United

Liz Ward, Program Director, Stonewall To look at Ajani Pile-Gray, Creative Director, 3LanceMedia

Jamie Dapaah, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Director, Fulham FC

Kyle Walker, presenter and reporter, Sky Sports News

Lauren Ferdinand, Team Assistant, Refresh Sports

Liam Loftus, Presenter/Content Creator, BBC Sport

Rhys Denton, Youth Coach, Reading FC

Richard Amofa, editor, The Athletic

Sian Marie Fitzpatrick, Youth Mentor, Head Coach, Manager of Millwall Academy and The Wall

Susan Fagbohun, producer, ITV Sport

Zem Clarke, graphic designer and illustrator

