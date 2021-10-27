Sports
2021 Football Black List Celebrates Marcus Rashford, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ivan Toney and Nikita Parris | Football news
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been blacklisted for the second year in a row.
He is joined by Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Arsenal Women’s Nikita Parris.
The blacklist of football was founded in 2008 by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann and members are selected by a panel of experts from the black community and the football industry.
Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore were recognized in the coaching and management section, alongside Manchester United’s head of player development Justin Cochrane.
Sky Sports News presenter Ade Oladipo was included in the media category with former Arsenal Women defender Alex Scott, who now presents Football Focus on the BBC.
Leon Mann MBE, Co-Founder of the Football Black List, said: “There is regular talk of black excellence in football on the pitch – and we also want to highlight the contribution of black leaders off the pitch to the sport.
“This list of influential game changers is a snapshot of the contribution black communities make to football. Those named today join an illustrious group that has been on the list for the past decade — including Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey.”
Football Black List 2021 complete
Players off the field
Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women
Cyrus Christie, Fulham
Ivan Toney, Brentford
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England
Administration
Dayne Matthieu, Head of Protection and Welfare, Tottenham Hotspur
Fleur Robinson, CEO, Wrexham
Paul Monekosso Cleal, Equality Adviser, Premier League
Sarah Ebanja, CEO, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation
Steve Smithies, CEO, Cheshire FA
Coaching and Management
Darren Moore, Manager, Sheffield Wednesday
Justin Cochrane, Head of Player Development, Manchester United
Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager, Tottenham Hotspur
Paul Hall, head coach under 23, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica
William Boye, Chairman and Manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls’ FC
Claudia Wilmot, Director of Operations, Leaders in Sport
Gus Hurdle, Executive Producer, EA Sports
Javan Odegah, Strategic Account Manager, Leaders in Sport
Remmie Williams, Commercial Manager, the FA
Simbi Sonuga, Senior Account Manager, Octagon
Community and base
Andrew Laylor, School Partnership Officer – Manchester United Foundation
Aneequa Prescod-Wright, Coach, Hackney Laces FC
Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted
Jawahir Roble, Soccer Coach and Referee, Jason Roberts Foundation
Patsy Andrews, basic referee, the FA
LGBTQ+
Amy Allard-Dunbar, Youth Panel Education Officer, Football v Homophobia
Media
Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports
Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus
Andrew Spence, Series Producer, Unedited
Fadumo Olow, Social Media Sports Editor, The Telegraph
Helen Campbell, Multi-Camera Director, Premier League Productions
practitioners
Aji Ajibola, Referee, FA Council
Daniel Mills, Educator, Show Racism the Red Card
Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS
Jackie Ferdinand, Director of Protection and Inclusion, West Ham United
Liz Ward, Program Director, Stonewall
To look at
Ajani Pile-Gray, Creative Director, 3LanceMedia
Jamie Dapaah, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Director, Fulham FC
Kyle Walker, presenter and reporter, Sky Sports News
Lauren Ferdinand, Team Assistant, Refresh Sports
Liam Loftus, Presenter/Content Creator, BBC Sport
Rhys Denton, Youth Coach, Reading FC
Richard Amofa, editor, The Athletic
Sian Marie Fitzpatrick, Youth Mentor, Head Coach, Manager of Millwall Academy and The Wall
Susan Fagbohun, producer, ITV Sport
Zem Clarke, graphic designer and illustrator
