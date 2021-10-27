Oiza: Tennis sensation on the way to world stardom

At the age of 16, Oiza, the eldest of the Yakubu sisters, hopes to become one of the biggest tennis stars of the African continent.

Oiza and her sister Nene have endeared themselves to tennis enthusiasts in the country with stylish performances.

The future star, who wants to win major Grand Slams and WTAs one day, started playing tennis at the age of six under the watchful eye of her mother and former player Olajumoke Yakubu.

She has already won several CBN Junior Tennis Championships, including the 2019 edition.

But the 16-year-old admitted it wasn’t smooth sailing.

There was a time when I wasn’t winning games that I should have easily won and I got tired. She said PUNCH Sports Extra. But I decided not to give up. I knew there were times when things don’t go the way you want and later it got better.

She also had to face a well-known challenge of managing her tennis playing time with her education.

It was not easy to combine tennis and education, sometimes I have tests in school and I also have to play a match, so I just have to rush the test and then go to the match.

Oiza, a big fan of Serena Williams, says she idolizes 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

My tennis mentors are Serena and Nadal, but I like Nadal more because like me he is left handed, his game is fast and he has a mentality to never give up.

Oiza already plays ITF U-18 tournaments. In 2019, she toured West African countries, Togo, Benin, Ghana to gain points.

She rose 58 places in the recent ITF World Junior Rankings to 1,123, making her the third best junior girls tennis player in Nigeria, behind 18-year-old Oyinlomo Quadre and 16-year-old Marylove Edwards.

She had reached a career-high 952 ranking earlier last July.

She is now fifth in the latest national women’s ranking.

At the age of 13, Oizas sister Nene is also making a name for herself in Africa’s tennis cadet category.

Nene recently won the SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championships (national U-16) category and was awarded the Most Outstanding Female Player of the tournament.

Olajumoke says her dream is to see both of her daughters get better at what they do.

We try not to pressure them as much as possible and this is easy because I’ve been there and I can use my experience to advise them on how to handle the pressure. At the moment, the aim is for them to combine their education with the sport and I know this is what they can do, Olajumoke said.

Tennis sensation Oiza is currently in the Republic of Benin on a three-week tour of West African countries, but her mother admits the financial challenges to improve her global rankings have not been easy.

Tennis is expensive, we need sponsors so she can attend more ITF tournaments in Africa and Europe to improve her rankings, she added.

Undoubtedly, Oizas’ talents would no doubt soon attract the attention of the worldwide tennis fanatics with the necessary money.

