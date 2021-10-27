No. 17 Virginia Field Hockey Wins Two Over The Weekend – The Cavalier Daily

No. 17 Virginia won two crucial games this weekend, beating a critically acclaimed No. 12 Syracuse team on the road, before taking a 4-1 win over Drexel on Sunday afternoon. Holding on to third in the ACC standings, the Cavaliers (10-6, 3-2 ACC) collide with No. 9 North Carolina on Friday with serious consequences for both the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

Virginia 2, Syracuse 1

The Orange (11-3, 4-1 ACC) entered Friday’s game red-hot, unbeaten in the ACC at the time and riding on the momentum of a nine-game winning streak. The Cavaliers suppressed Syracuse’s attack with a defensive gem. Virginia was able to shut out the Orange in the first half and allowed only two shots. However, the Cavaliers struggled to create their own chances with just three shots and the score remained 0-0 until almost the fourth quarter.

Virginia was beaten 6-2 in the third period, but first-year goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy had three of her five saves from the game in 15 minutes to keep the game scoreless. With 19.5 seconds to the end of the third period, junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci gave a pass to junior midfielder Danielle Husar, who found the open goal to put Virginia 1-0. The clutch target was Husar’s first of the season.

The score remained stable until first-year midfielder Noa Boterman used a penalty corner halfway through the fourth to give the Cavaliers the lead by two. Syracuse felt the pressure and pulled its goalkeeper over at 5:29 to create an offensive imbalance. The decision was rewarded almost a minute later, as the Orange turned a penalty shot into a goal, making it another one-score match. After the goal, Virginias defensive backline adapted to the extra attacker, refusing to allow another shot until time ran out.

Our defense really wanted it today, said coach Michele Madison. They put the pressure on. They kept the pressure on the whole field.

Although Syracuse had nearly twice as many shots as the Cavaliers 15 to Virginias 8, the defense and goalkeeping teamed up to give the Orange their first conference loss. The Cavaliers have now defeated Syracuse in eight consecutive games.

What an incredible win on the Syracuse grass against a very good, very dangerous, always attacking Syracuse team, Madison said.

Virginia 4, Drexel 1

Virginia returned to Turf Field in Charlottesville on Sunday to finish a four-game streak in eight days. The Dragons (5-13, 2-3 CAA) have had a tough season and the Cavaliers didn’t make it any easier for them by controlling most of the game. The scoring began three minutes into the game when senior back Amber Ezechiels converted a penalty corner to give Virginia an undefeated lead. Ezechiels now has seven goals this year, good enough to lead the team from the back line.

Virginia continued to apply a steady stream of shots, but remained silent until the first half was almost over. Two minutes before half time, Boterman scored from the rebound of her own first shot to double the lead.

During the third period, Drexel threatened and scored the first and only goal to make it 2-1. The Cavaliers responded, taking 12 of their 31 shots in the fourth quarter. Sophomore midfielder Anneloes Knol extended Virginia’s lead after rebounding from her own shot for her first goal of the season. The Cavaliers continued to charge, and graduate student back Rachel Robinson converted a penalty stroke deep into the fourth to cap off a comfortable win. Despite the defeat, Dragons junior goalkeeper Megan Hadfield significantly reduced the damage Virginia had inflicted with 15 saves. Kennedy had three saves on Drexel’s five total shots.

Madison emphasized the resilience of her teams after the game.

Four games in eight days, Madison said. We were tested. The schedule was not in our favour, but I believe it is important to grow our competition at this time of year and we did that today. We will only get pressure situations moving forward and we have shown that we will continue to fight under fatigue conditions today.

The Cavaliers will need all their will for the upcoming games. The team will close the regular season at home on Friday at 5 p.m. in a crucial match-up against North Carolina, which is just below them in the ACC standings before the tournament plays.