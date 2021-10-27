De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after taking command | Cricket News





The decision raised eyebrows as the former captain previously refused to participate in the anti-racism gesture.

South Africa’s former cricket captain Quinton de Kock opted out of South Africa’s Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies on Tuesday for personal reasons as the country’s cricket board ordered players to kneel before the game. to take. Skipper Temba Bavuma said de Kock had not made himself available in their crucial Super 12 match in Dubai for personal reasons. The decision raised eyebrows as De Kock had previously refused to participate in the anti-racism gesture that has become a regular feature at most sporting events. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) board unanimously agreed Monday night to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to take a consistent and united stance against racism by mastering prior to the start of their career. remaining World Cup matches, according to a CSA statement. Concerns were raised that the differing stances taken by team members in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) initiative created an unintended perception of inequality or lack of support for the initiative. After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the board felt it was imperative that the team take a united and consistent stance against racism, especially given SA’s history. South African Heinrich Klaasen grabs the knee before the match [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters] DE Kock refused to take a knee in South Africa’s Test series in the Antilles earlier this year. Eoin Morgans England took the knee along with the West Indies on the first day of the ongoing World Cup and India and Pakistan followed in their main clash on Sunday. The South Africans who participated in Tuesday’s game hit their knees before the start of the game. So it looks like Quinton De Kock actually fell for refusing to take the knee. pic.twitter.com/bbrkP2adlb ` (@FourOverthrows) October 26, 2021 Past Incidents In August, South African assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigned after apparent disagreements with head coach Mark Boucher who came under pressure. Nkwes’s resignation came amid widespread criticism of Boucher following revelations at hearings about racism in South African cricket. Criticism mounted when former Black players claimed they felt unwelcome in the national team environment during the period when Boucher was a prominent member of the team. Former spinner Paul Adams said he was racially abused at meetings chaired by Boucher, putting the current coach directly in the spotlight.

