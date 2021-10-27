Roger Goodell Addresses Washington Football Team Inquiry, Says Daniel Snyder ‘Had Been Held Responsible’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference from owners’ meetings in New York on Tuesday night. Of course, he was peppered with some questions about the league, but the Washington Football Team workplace investigation took the top bill. That questioning came when former employees handed over a letter to the five owners of the NFL’s Social Justice Working Group in an effort to make the findings of the league’s investigation public to the team. The letter was signed by 12 former employees and said, in part, that the NFL “must not sweep the results of the investigation under the rug.”

Of course, more than a year ago, 15 former team members alleged sexual harassment in the organization and led to a full league investigation, leading to the Washington Football Team being fined $10 million for being “highly unprofessional” surroundings. Meanwhile, Daniel Snyder retired from running the team’s day-to-day operations.

Although the league conducted an investigation, only a summary was released rather than a full report, which was done for several other NFL investigations (e.g., Deflategate).

“We call on you to demand that the NFL make the findings public,” the letter said. “We call on you to do the right thing.”

The reason why the research has not been revealed in a more in-depth way than a summary, according to Goodell, is because some Washington Football Team employees were given anonymity when they cooperated with the Wilkinson investigation, and protecting that anonymity is why the report is not being made public.

When asked if Snyder had been? held responsible for the findings of the investigationGoodell said: “I really think he has been held accountable. I think the organization has been held accountable. I think we have been handed an unprecedented fine. Dan Snyder has been out of the organization for almost four months now. We are clearly more focused on making sure that policies – some that they put in place before this study – that come out are put in place and enforced and that we can make sure that will happen in this organization.

The NFL has said it looks forward to communicating with the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee after it asked the league to hand over documents and findings related to the investigation.