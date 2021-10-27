Fairmont girls tennis team wins quarterfinals | News, Sports, Jobs





MINNEAPOLIS — Many athletes have a usual routine before a competition. Their quarterfinal game on Tuesday at the Class A girls tennis tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center challenged that normality for the Fairmont Cardinals. “We didn’t have our normal team warm-up”, said Cardinals head coach Laura Olsen. “And we never played at 8am. So our mindset was we all knew it would take a while to get going and we’d adapt along the way.” The Cardinals adapted smoothly as they defeated the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area Tigers 7-0 to advance to today’s semifinals against the Breck School. Breck advanced with a 5-2 quarterfinal win over Rochester Lourdes. The Cardinals dominated their quarterfinals, winning all four singles and all three doubles in straight sets. “We didn’t know what to expect (from the Tigers)”, said Olsen. “We only had one common opponent this season: Luverne. They played Luverne early in the season. Formations change and players improve as the season progresses.” Olsen told the Cardinals to approach the game, “focused on your own skills. Play your own game and make adjustments that need to be made.” Claire Nemmers got the Cardinals started with a No. 1 singles win. Nemmers, a senior, led 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 in the first set over Abbigail Athey before winning 6-3. She won the second set 6-1. Briana Joseph, a senior, won 6-2, 6-1 against Kassidy Girard at No. 2 singles and Maggy Totzke, a senior, was clear with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles over Catherine Kehoe. Sophomore Abi Peyman completed the singles sweep for the Cardinals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Claire Stark in No. 4 position. Seniors Ellie Hernes and Laura Davis teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 1 doubles. Senior Libby Totzke and sophomore Hope Klanderud won 6-1, 6-2 on No. 2 doubles. Juniors Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke took a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 3 doubles. In today’s semifinals at 8 a.m., the Cardinals will face the top-ranked team in Class A. Breck held an 8-5 regular season record before winning the Section 4 title. All five of Breck’s regular season losses were to Class AA teams. Four of the losses were for teams ranked in the Class AA Top Ten. Two of those losses were by 4-3 scores. “This (win) was a good way to start our state tournament,” said Olsen. “I think the team is excited about the competition (today) and about the experience.” The Breck/Fairmont winner plays for the championship today at 4 p.m. at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The loser will play in the third place match at 2 p.m. Quarterfinals Class A state team FAIRMONT 7, MORRIS AREA/CA/WCA 0 Singles Bracket No. 1: Claire Nemmers (FMT) defeats. Abbigail Athey, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2: Briana defeats Joseph (FMT). Kassidy Girard, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Maggy Totzke (FMT) defeats. Catherine Kehoe, 6-0, 6-0. No. 4: Abi Peyman (FMT) def. Claire Stark, 6-2, 6-3. Double bracket New. 1: Ellie defeats Hernes-Lauren Davis (FMT). Kjersten Nibbe-Hope Sperr, 6-1, 6-0. We will. 2: Libby defeats Totzke-Hope Klanderud (FMT). Lakia Manska-Breanna Schmidgall, 6-1, 6-2. No. 3: Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke (FMT) def. Lydia Fynbohl-Elizabeth Pollard, 6-3, 6-2. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

