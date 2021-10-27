Sports
Hockey analysts ponder Kevin Cheveldayoff’s future after Jets GM is named in Chicago report
Hockey analysts ponder the future of Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff after he was cited in a report as the Chicago Blackhawks’ inadequate response to allegations of sexual assault against a former coach.
On Tuesday, the National Hockey League fined the Blackhawks $2 million for what the league described as the team’s “untimely response” to allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run. in 2010.
The fine followed the publication of a report commissioned by the Blackhawks after the NHL team was sued by both the former player and a former student Aldrich who was convicted of assault in Michigan.
Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who led the investigation on behalf of law firm Jenner & Bock, found that six Chicago executives met in May 2010 to discuss the Aldrich allegations but took no action for three weeks when the team’s director of human resources former coach given the choice to resign or face an investigation.
Schar said the stories of what happened at that meeting were mixed.
“What is clear is that no action was taken for three weeks after he was informed of Aldrich’s alleged sexual harassment and misconduct with a player,” Schar said on Tuesday.
“While there was a lack of recollection of whether anyone else was present at the meeting, [club president John McDonough] needed or would take additional steps, nothing was done by the other senior leaders to address the situation.”
The report noted that a former intern who claimed that Aldrich had made unwanted progress during those extra three weeks.
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was one of six officials in the meeting. He resigned on Tuesday.
Cheveldayoff, who was Chicago’s assistant general manager in 2010, also attended the meeting. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement Tuesday that he plans to meet with Cheveldayoff to discuss his role in the events.
“I will reserve my judgment on any next steps,” Bettman said in a statement.
In a statement from the Winnipeg Jets, Cheveldayoff said he looks forward to talking to Bettman and working with the NHL.
“I have shared everything I know about this matter as part of my participation in Jenner & Block’s
research. That is reflected in today’s investigative report,” Cheveldayoff said in the statement. “I will hold further comment until after that conversation is completed.”
Elliotte Friedman, an analyst with Hockey Night In Canada, said Cheveldayoff will also be questioned about the discrepancy between a statement he made earlier this year and what the report said about the delay in action over the allegations against Aldrich.
In July, Cheveldayoff said in a statement that he “was not aware of any allegations involving Mr. Aldrich until he was asked if I knew anything right before the end of his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks.”
The report makes that period three weeks in which Aldrich has reportedly made another unwanted progress.
“There was a statement a while ago that was a denial. And now the name is there, right? So you have to explain,” Friedman said. “This isn’t going away until we have some answers.”
Jashvina Shah, co-author of Game Misbehavior: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How to Fix It, said she thinks Cheveldayoff should lose his job.
“Everyone involved should be fired. I know Stan Bowman stepped down, he wasn’t fired, he resigned. I don’t think people should be given the opportunity to do that,” said Shah, a survivor of Sexual violence.
“I don’t think anyone involved should ever work in the NHL again. I know that’s not what Gary Bettman said. I think Gary Bettman should be fired too.”
Bettman also said he plans to meet former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, who is now the head coach of the Florida Panthers.
