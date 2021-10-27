Suhana wins her second title, Preyesh his first





mohali: Even as Preyesh Raj Suresh of Tamil Nadu returned to his winning ways and claimed the Under-17 Boys Youth title, the eccentric Suhana Saini lifted the Under-17 Girls Youth title in the UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships at the sports complex at Sector 78 here today. The boy from Tamil Nadu, who lost his touch in between, struck form against unseeded Shankhadip Das and won the final 4-0. The Bengal boy, who played excellently to reach the final, had a hard time from the start. He put up some resistance in the second and third games, but not enough to stop the left-handed Tamil Nadu, who served accurately and scored points. Suhana, who claimed her first under-19 title last week, brought some rest in her match against Tamil Nadus Kavyashree Baskar. As sub-junior rivals, they have had interesting encounters in the past. But Suhana’s rise was phenomenal and her form even better after winning three international titles recently. Despite Kavyashree taking the lead, the Haryana paddler recovered strongly. The TN girl again seized the opportunity to lead 2-1, but Suhana, who is now used to fighting back, finished the next three games to add another silverware. Earlier in the afternoon, the two top leaguers won their semifinals in contrasting styles. The boy from Tamil Nadu struggled against fifth seed, Ankur Bhattacharjee, before winning 4-3. However, Suhana dropped an extended match before capping it off against Maharashtras Risha Mirchandani, a good prospect. But it was the unseeded Shankhadip Das from Bengal who made his way to the final by beating UP’s third seed Divyansh Srivastava 4-1. Earlier in the day, the Bengal boy was good for second seed Aadarsh ​​Om Chetri from Delhi 4-2 to stamp his authority. Preyesh, favorite to win the title, showed no such command until his Bangladeshi opponent pushed to the corner with a 3-2 tie. The left-hander, who had plenty of ammunition on him, was often switched by Ankur, using the flanks well. Even his reliable service seemed to have failed the boy from Tamil Nadu, and he became entangled in his web. Nevertheless, common sense soon returned. In the sixth game, Preyesh did what he does best. He served and returned well and scored the maximum number of points with his powerful backhand. More than that, he was able to exhaust his opponent, causing him to make mistakes. In the decider it became a cinch for the left-hander. But Suhana had none of those problems. She did concede the second game to her Maharashtrian rival when the latter managed to stretch her. After that, the Haryana paddler had a firm grip that she never let go of. Suhana was also stretched in the quarterfinals. But she withstood the pressure put on her by Pritha Vartikar of Maharashtra. Kavyashree Baskar of Tamil Nadu was responsible for Jennifer Varghese, another Maharashtra girl in straight games. Before that, she had defeated Delhi’s Riddhima Kapoor 4-2 in the quarterfinals. On the day as many as nine seeds three girls and six boys bowed out of the competitions. Results: Youth Under-17 Boys: Final: Preyesh Raj Sures (TNTTA) bt Shankhadip Das (Ben) 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5. Semifinals: Preyesh Raj Suresh bt Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4; Shankhadip Das (Ben) bt Divyansh Srivastava (UP) 2-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8, 11-7. Quarter-finals: Preyesh bt KJ Akash (Kar) 11-4, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5; Ankur bt Jash Modi (Mah) 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-3; Divyansh bt Samyak Kashyap (Mar) 13-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; Shankhadip Das bt Aadarsh ​​​​​​Om Chetri (Del) 9-11, 11-6, 2-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8. Under-17 Girls Youth: Final: Suhana Saini (Har) bt Kavyashree Baskar (TTTA) 6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10. Semifinals: Suhana Saini bt Risha Mirchandani (Mah) 11-4, 12-14, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5; Kavyashree Baskar bt Jennifer Varghese (Mah) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6. Quarter-finals: Suhana bt Pritha Vartikar (AAI) 11-3, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2, 11-9; Risha Mirchandani bt Nandini Saha (Ben) 11-9, 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 11-7; Kavyashree bt Riddhima Kapoor (Del) 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5; Jennifer bt Srijita Shaw (Ben) 12-10, 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-1.

