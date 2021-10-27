Sports
Penn State scores three unanswered to top No. 7 Maryland, 3-2, in overtime
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State men’s soccer team (9-6-1, 5-2-0 Big Ten) once again showed its tenacity and courage to never give up, scoring three unanswered goals after an early deficit of two to No. 7 Maryland (11 -3 -1, 4-2-1 Big Ten), 3-2, Tuesday-evening in extra time at Jeffrey Field.
“I just said this to the team, but what our squad has achieved tonight is almost impossible,” said head coach Jeff Cook. “In the second half, even being one goal down, I was never so confident that we would come back and I think they deserve a lot of credit. They just pulled it off. I think it was character, it was was willpower, desire, and of course no lack of football quality to score the goals and get back into the game. We clearly lost three games in a row to very good teams in a very close way. I think 99 percent of the teams just gives the way the game unfolded in the early stages, but you saw the reaction of the guys. This is a night as a coach that you would never forget. I’m very proud of them tonight.”
On a rainy and windy night in Happy Valley, Maryland played the first half with tailwinds. The Terrapins struck first in the ninth minute on a good ball that ended in the penalty area to take the early 1-0 lead.
The teams then traded shots for the next 18 minutes or so, including one on frame for Penn State by redshirt senior Pierre Reedy who was saved by Maryland goalkeeper Niklas Neumann.
After junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes made a save in the 30th minute, the Nittany Lions had an unfortunate substitution in the Terrapin’s attack zone, with Caden Stafford taking advantage to give the visitors a two-goal lead after 31 minutes of play.
As always, the Nittany Lions fought back to get on the scoreboard with good sustained pressure, eventually finding the back of the net in the 40th minute to make it a one-goal game.
Senior Dax Hoffman did well to head the ball to senior Danny Bloyou in the 18th when Bloyou looked like he was going to shoot but couldn’t get a good position on the ball but sophomore Peter Mangione was there for the cleanup when he came straight to shoot and found upper-90 to get his team on the board.
That turn and finish by @petemang5 to reduce the deficit to one pic.twitter.com/SqrAJahOnT
— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 27, 2021
Penn State emerged from halftime with confidence and determination to find the equalizer as it would play with the second half win.
In the 60th minute, senior Seth Kuhn had a great look at the net, but his non-dominant right-hand shot went just off the crossbar.
Nine minutes later, the Nittany Lions hit the post again, this time with a shot from Reedy to the nearest post that was accidentally blocked on the goal line by Mangione and hit the crossbar to stay out of the net.
By maintaining possession, it was only a matter of time before Penn State equalized, which it did in the 72nd minute on Kuhn’s first goal of the season. The game was set up when Mangione had a steal on the Maryland throw-in, then went through the remaining defenders to cross the ball to Kuhn at the far post for the delicate left foot finish to tie the game at 2-2.
The delicate touch @Seth_Kuhn2000 pic.twitter.com/nlzhfZ5MuW
— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 27, 2021
Penn State would have new opportunities as a junior in the next few minutes Liam Butts had two shots on frame that Neumann would save to prevent the home side from taking the lead.
Regulations would end with Penn State beating 11-2 in the second 45.
Extra time began when Penn State won the toss to play with the wind in the first 10-minute extra period. Just over three minutes later, a Terrapins defender would be shown a yellow card when he knocked down Mangione just outside the penalty area to set up a free kick.
Junior Andrew PrivettMangione and Kuhn were all around the ball and when the whistle sounded Kuhn had a slight tap as Privett would take a low shot that was deflected and landed in the back of the net near the far post to take the Nittany Lions home with a golden goal.
THE LIONS OF NITTANY ARE GOLDEN #We are pic.twitter.com/QalQaveeig
— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 27, 2021
The Penn State back line, anchored by Shakes, played well in the second half and overtime to allow just two total shots. The defense also withstood Maryland’s forceful attack to allow no corners throughout the game.
NEXT ONE
Penn State travels to Madison, Wisconsin to face the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2021 regular season finale on Sunday, October 31. The Halloween match is scheduled for 1pm ET/noon CT and will be streamed live on B1G+.
GAME NOTES
- Junior Andrew Privett scored his seventh goal of the season to now lead the team in that category, as well as the Big Ten leader in total goals.
- sophomore Peter Mangione scored his sixth goal of the season to match his career best of a season ago.
- Senior Seth Kuhn scored his first goal of the season and added the winning assist for a season-high three points.
- Penn State cleared a 2-0 deficit to win for the first time since 2019, when it also did against a ranked Maryland squad at Jeffrey Field in overtime (10/29/19).
- Five of the last seven games between Penn State and Maryland, dating back to the 2016 season, have been decided in overtime, with the Nittany Lions’ record in those games being 3-3-1, including Tuesday’s win.
- The Nittany Lions now have a four-game (3-0-1) undefeated run over the Terrapins for the first time since 1971-74 dating back to the 2019 season when they went 1-0-3.
- The Nittany Lions topped their second-ranked opponent of the season, their first-ranked win came at then-No. 22 Rutgers on October 5.
- Penn State can still clinch the regular-season Big Ten title on Sunday with a win over Wisconsin and a Maryland win over Indiana.
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/10/26/mens-soccer-penn-state-scores-three-unanswered-to-top-no-7-maryland-3-2-in-overtime.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]