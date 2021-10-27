Penn State scores three unanswered to top No. 7 Maryland, 3-2, in overtime

Next game: in Wisconsin 31-10-2021 | 1:00 pm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State men’s soccer team (9-6-1, 5-2-0 Big Ten) once again showed its tenacity and courage to never give up, scoring three unanswered goals after an early deficit of two to No. 7 Maryland (11 -3 -1, 4-2-1 Big Ten), 3-2, Tuesday-evening in extra time at Jeffrey Field.

“I just said this to the team, but what our squad has achieved tonight is almost impossible,” said head coach Jeff Cook . “In the second half, even being one goal down, I was never so confident that we would come back and I think they deserve a lot of credit. They just pulled it off. I think it was character, it was was willpower, desire, and of course no lack of football quality to score the goals and get back into the game. We clearly lost three games in a row to very good teams in a very close way. I think 99 percent of the teams just gives the way the game unfolded in the early stages, but you saw the reaction of the guys. This is a night as a coach that you would never forget. I’m very proud of them tonight.”

On a rainy and windy night in Happy Valley, Maryland played the first half with tailwinds. The Terrapins struck first in the ninth minute on a good ball that ended in the penalty area to take the early 1-0 lead.

The teams then traded shots for the next 18 minutes or so, including one on frame for Penn State by redshirt senior Pierre Reedy who was saved by Maryland goalkeeper Niklas Neumann.

After junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes made a save in the 30th minute, the Nittany Lions had an unfortunate substitution in the Terrapin’s attack zone, with Caden Stafford taking advantage to give the visitors a two-goal lead after 31 minutes of play.

As always, the Nittany Lions fought back to get on the scoreboard with good sustained pressure, eventually finding the back of the net in the 40th minute to make it a one-goal game.

Senior Dax Hoffman did well to head the ball to senior Danny Bloyou in the 18th when Bloyou looked like he was going to shoot but couldn’t get a good position on the ball but sophomore Peter Mangione was there for the cleanup when he came straight to shoot and found upper-90 to get his team on the board.

Penn State emerged from halftime with confidence and determination to find the equalizer as it would play with the second half win.

In the 60th minute, senior Seth Kuhn had a great look at the net, but his non-dominant right-hand shot went just off the crossbar.

Nine minutes later, the Nittany Lions hit the post again, this time with a shot from Reedy to the nearest post that was accidentally blocked on the goal line by Mangione and hit the crossbar to stay out of the net.

By maintaining possession, it was only a matter of time before Penn State equalized, which it did in the 72nd minute on Kuhn’s first goal of the season. The game was set up when Mangione had a steal on the Maryland throw-in, then went through the remaining defenders to cross the ball to Kuhn at the far post for the delicate left foot finish to tie the game at 2-2.

Penn State would have new opportunities as a junior in the next few minutes Liam Butts had two shots on frame that Neumann would save to prevent the home side from taking the lead.

Regulations would end with Penn State beating 11-2 in the second 45.

Extra time began when Penn State won the toss to play with the wind in the first 10-minute extra period. Just over three minutes later, a Terrapins defender would be shown a yellow card when he knocked down Mangione just outside the penalty area to set up a free kick.

Junior Andrew Privett Mangione and Kuhn were all around the ball and when the whistle sounded Kuhn had a slight tap as Privett would take a low shot that was deflected and landed in the back of the net near the far post to take the Nittany Lions home with a golden goal.

The Penn State back line, anchored by Shakes, played well in the second half and overtime to allow just two total shots. The defense also withstood Maryland’s forceful attack to allow no corners throughout the game.

Penn State travels to Madison, Wisconsin to face the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2021 regular season finale on Sunday, October 31. The Halloween match is scheduled for 1pm ET/noon CT and will be streamed live on B1G+.

